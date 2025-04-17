A full list of foods that prohibit British tourists to bring back from the EU





British tourists can no longer find cheese and meat on the EU's holidays, according to the new rules announced by the British government.

The warning issued earlier than travelers returning from overseas travel during the Easter weekend has popular items such as pork, beef and butter.

It is also in the hit list, regardless of whether it is packed or packed or packed or duty -free, whether it is packed or packed or duty -free.

The government said it took a temporary action to prevent the spread of feet and oral disease (FMD) after the increase in cases of Europe.

Important changes to personal income cannot be brought to the UK for the meat or dairy products of EU or EEA countries.

This includes beef, pork, lamb, lamb, deer meat and goat meat, cheese, butter or yogurt.

pic.twitter.com/4nds7bqajs

gov.uk (@govuk) April 16, 2025

The disease does not cause danger to humans and is not currently in the UK, but it is an infectious viral disease that affects other cloves such as livestock, sheep, wild wild boars, deer, lama and alpaca.

As a result, the onset of the continent causes serious risk to animals, farms and livestock.

The government said in the most “serious” case that vacation producers are up to 5,000 people if they are forbidden in the UK.

The following is a place where the entire list of banned and accepted items and the state beyond the limit.

What is forbidden?

The entire list of forbidden products is as follows.

pork

beef

lamb

Mute

chlorine

venison

Other products made with this meat (e.g. sausage)

Milk and dairy products such as butter, cheese and yogurt

Pet feed made from forbidden meat products

You can bring this item to the country.

It is not a sandwich filled with bread, but meat or dairy products.

Cake without fresh cream

biscuit

It is not made of chocolate and confectionery, but not processed dairy ingredients.

It is pasta and noodles, but it is not a case of mixing or filling meat or meat products.

Packaging soup, stock and fragrance

Processing and packaging plants such as packaged salad and frozen plant ingredients

Food aids that contain small amounts of animal products such as fish oil capsules

What happens if you bring the forbidden food back to the country?

If they declare forbidden food to the minister of border, they will take them away and destroy them.

“People found with these items should be surrendered, seized and destroyed from the border.”

“In serious cases, people found in these items are risk of fines up to 5,000 people in the UK. This ban is under review according to the disease photo.”

Border Force can take the product to take away the product (“seize”).

You have brought something illegally

I brought too many limited products

For example, the blood of the meat is contaminated with blood.

Measures are being prepared to prevent the spread of the British food and mouth disease.

The government has already banned personal income from cattle, sheep and pork, as well as dairy products in Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria.

On Tuesday, Germany certified the feet and homes for free by the world organization for the world's animal health four months after the outbreak of the water buffalo on the outside of Berlin on January 10.

Hungary reported the first event for more than 50 years at a livestock farm near the border between Austria and Slovakia in March.

The last outbreak in the UK was in 2007, but the biggest was 2001, and more than 6 million animals were cursed due to the destructive onset, resulting in more than 2,000 cases.

The development of the disease will require complete eradication, and the state is at risk of losing its export capacity for overseas production for many years.

According to the National Audit Office, the cost of 2001 in the UK public and private sectors was about 8 billion, reaching about 8 billion.

Earlier this month, the government warned that the lack of funds, basic biological security measures, and resources of the research center were in danger of disease occurrence.

“The cost cannot be briefly thought about today's country's finances,” said Tom Bradshaw, chairman of the National Farmers.

New restrictions are only applied to travelers who arrive in the UK and are not imposed on North Ireland, Jersey, Gujiji or Private Imports from Island of Man.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/banned-food-meat-dairy-list-uk-list-153547988.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos