



A newspaper featuring the history of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Muscat, Oman, is exhibited in a kiosk in Tehran, Iran, April 12. The first pages of major daily newspapers in Tehran presented titles in good place on negotiations, highlighting the regional diplomatic conflicts and regional provisions. (Photo of Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu via Getty Images)

The nuclear negotiations in progress between Iran and the United States have taken an unexpected turn, with recent developments in Muscat, Oman highlighted the potential of a breakthrough. In a declaration of April 12, the White House described talks as very positive and constructive. As a first meeting, it was a constructive meeting held in a very peaceful and respectful environment, because no inappropriate language has been used, said Iran's main negotiator, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi.

Although Rome was initially suggested as a possible framework, the second cycle of talks should now take place in Oman on Saturday. The American envoy Steve Witkoff said that to move forward, discussions with Iran was verification of his nuclear program, continues to call Tehran to dismantle him completely. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put a different brilliant on the goal, saying, we agree that Iran should not be authorized to have nuclear weapons. This cannot be achieved by an agreement, but if it is a Libya style agreement; The one where the installations have entered, dismantled and destroyed under American supervision and execution is good.

And Tuesday morning, Witkoff apparently reversed his previous declaration, the position of the presidents was to eliminate Irans' ability to enrich uranium.

Washington and Tehran will face many challenges to reach an agreement, including Washington pressure in Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran and the proposals for unrealistic ideas such as Netanyahus' suggestion of a Libyan dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program. But despite the multiple challenges facing the negotiators, at the heart of these discussions are five key points of convergence between Iranian supreme chief Ali Khamenei and American president Donald Trump, who both indicated an interest in de -escalation of tensions and avoid war.

Shared an opposition to an Iranian bomb. One of the most striking points of agreement between Khamenei and Trump is their mutual opposition to the development of nuclear weapons by Iran. Despite longtime tensions and the ideological differences between Tehran and Washington, the two leaders are suitable that Iran should not continue a nuclear bomb. In accordance with his long -standing position, Khamenei said on several occasions that the Irans nuclear program was peaceful and that the acquisition of nuclear weapons would go against Islamic principles. Trump also said that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons and should reach a “verified nuclear peace agreement”.

A common goal: to avoid war. Despite their difficult rhetoric, the two leaders understand the devastating consequences of a military conflict, not only for their respective nations but for the Middle East in general. Trump has often said that he was not interested in triggering a war with Iran, and Khamenei echoes this feeling, stressing that war is not a desirable option for Iran and the United States. “We are not looking for a war, and they don't do it either. They know that it is not in their interest, said Khamenei.

Opposition to the regime change: a new American approach? Although there is a shared desire to avoid war, the United States and Iran have greatly diverged in the past with regard to the change of regime. For years, the Iranian chief accused the United States of having tried to cause a change of diet in Tehran, a feeling that has fueled a large part of the animosity between the two nations. But in a surprising change, Trump clearly said that his administration is not focused on a change in Iranian leadership. “We cannot completely get involved in all of this (change of diet). We cannot run ourselves, let's face it, said Trump before his election last fall. If we continue now that Trump has found his functions, this rhetorical change could reduce tensions and create an environment more conducive to a dialogue.

Economic priorities: The assets focus on American interests. The President prevails over the main concerns of remains the economy, in particular the revitalization of the American economic landscape. Its administration has always pleaded for policies aimed at strengthening American economic force and reducing the American trade deficit. While Trump has expressed interest in concluding an agreement with Iran, his emphasis on American economic interests means that any agreement will probably have important economic components. Earlier this month, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that the supreme leader of Iran “has no opposition to American investors. The Iranian President's remarks have developed Theus-Iran Talksin Oman as an opportunity for mutual economic gain and diplomatic progress. This desire to engage in economic cooperation could transform Iranus relations and sweep the problems of dips.

Moderation in diplomacy. One of the most striking indicators of changing dynamics between Iran and the United States is the clear preference for diplomacy on confrontation. The recent cycles of negotiations in Oman have seen a moderating influence of key diplomatic personalities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the American special representative Steven Witkoff have shown a pragmatic approach to negotiations, focusing on the search for common ground rather than exacerbating existing tensions. During Muscat talks, Steven Witkoff stressed “that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve the differences from our two nations by dialogue and diplomacy, if possible”.

A way forward. US President Donald Trump said he is in a hurry to reach an agreement and that he thinks Iran intentionally delays a nuclear agreement with the United States. “I think they hit us,” said Trump.

A realistic framework for a quick and win-win result for both parties will involve a significant compromise from the two countries.

Iran will have to accept the maximum transparency and inspection of nuclear installations within the framework of international regulations as a strong guarantee which will not seek nuclear weapons. These transparency and inspection measures should also be coupled with voluntary confidence strengthening measures, such as the Iranian agreement to reduce the level to which it enriches uranium from 60% current to 5% of fissionable 235 uranium used in most commercial nuclear power plants.

Meanwhile, the United States will have to respect Irans' rights for a peaceful nuclear program under the non-proliferation treaty, which includes the acceptance of the enrichment of uranium and the lifting of nuclear sanctions against Iran.

Muscat talks were indirect, which means that the discussions were mediated by Oman. At the end of the negotiations, Araghchi and Witkoff committed a direct conversation. However, in future negotiations, direct talks will increase the chances of reaching an agreement.

In addition, the best option would be to hold series of talks later at the Omani Embassy, ​​alternating between Tehran and Washington. The American Congress and the Iranian Parliament play an important role in the process of resolution of hostilities. A meeting between Witkoff and Iranian parliamentarians in Tehran, and between Araghchi and the members of the US Congress in Washington, would considerably help the two parties to understand each other better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebulletin.org/2025/04/behind-the-us-iran-talks-five-points-of-convergence-between-trump-and-khamenei/

