The China China Committee for US representatives has asked Nvidia to explain whether and how Chinese company Deepseek has obtained export-controlled fleas to feed its artificial intelligence application, which, according to legislators, represents a national security threat.

John Moolenaar, Republican President of the Panel, and his Democratic counterpart Raja Krishnamoorthi wrote in Nvidia on Wednesday to obtain information on their sales in China and Southeast Asia.

The letter intervened after the panel published a report indicating that Deepseek, which formed its model on the Nvidia fleas, was a deep threat to American national security.

Moolenaar said Deepseek was a weapon in the arsenal of Chinese communist parties, designed to spy on the Americans, steal our technology and overturn American law.

The United States has introduced scanning export controls designed to make it more difficult for Chinese groups in recent years to obtain advanced American technology that could help its soldiers.

Committee control increases the pressure on Nvidia to find out if its sophisticated tokens are secretly sold to China, which society has long said that it was working to avoid.

Moolenaar said that Deepseek has exploited the American AI models and would have used advanced Nvidia fleas that should never have been in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party … This is why sending a letter to Nvidia to demand answers.

On Wednesday, NVIDIA strongly rejected any suggestion that he could be responsible for tokens controlled by the export falling into the wrong hands, claiming that it followed the instructions of governments in the place where he can or cannot sell chips to the letter.

The technological industry supports America when it exports to well -known companies in the world. If the government felt the opposite, that would instruct us, added Nvidia.

The report one day came after it emerged that the United States had imposed export controls on Nvidia selling h20 fleas in China, blinding the company, which expected a relief of the restrictions. In a regulatory file, he declared that controls would lower its profits by $ 5.5 billion during the quarter until April 27.

NVIDIA relies on a complex network of supply chain partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which pack its chips in servers and sell customers.

He addressed suggestions in the Congress report that customers in China can access his chips controlled by export via subsidiaries in Singapore, which represented 18% of his 2025 exercise income, or 23.7 billion dollars.

Nvidia said the income he reports from Singapore was based on billing addresses, which means that it often included subsidiaries of American companies. Associated products are shipped to other places, including the United States and Taiwan, not in China, he said.

The Chinese committees report indicated that Deepseek has transmitted data using infrastructure connected to China Mobile, a large Chinese telecommunications supplier that the Pentagon has appointed links with the country's army.

He added that Deepseek has also integrated monitoring tools for large Chinese technological groups, including Bytedance, the owner of Tiktok, in addition to Baidu, a Chinese and Tencent Internet search engine.

This imprints the deep data harvesting architecture with [Peoples Republic of China] Companies known for their roles in monitoring and controlling the PCC, increasing the risk that foreign opponent entities can access the private information of the Americans, according to the report.

Deepseek did not respond to a request for comments.

The Chinas Embassy in Washington said that the statements of the committees were baseless and that Beijing opposed the surfrein of the concept of national security and the politicization of economic, commercial and technological issues.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to confidentiality and data security and protects them in accordance with the law. He has never forced, and he will not need companies or individuals to collect or illegally store data, said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the embassy.

Deepseek sparked a rout of the technological market earlier this year when he announced breakthroughs that seemed to move the balance of powers in an AI arms race between Washington and Beijing.

In January, NVIDIA had around $ 600 billion on its market assessment when investors reacted to the reports that Deepseek had formed models that were competitive with the latest group offers such as OPENAI to a cost fraction and using much less computer power.

Deepseek said that he had trained his R1 model using clusters of Nvidia H800 chips, which are less powerful versions of his H100 chip. The H800 was specially designed for the Chinese market to comply with American export controls and was then blocked by the Joe Bidens administration in 2023.

