



Adam Boehler tells Al Jazeera that nothing happens to a cease-fire contract until the Liberation, while Israel attack continues.

Washington Israeli attacks, DC on Gaza, will end if Hamas publishes all the remaining captives, said US President Donald Trumps Top sent to an interview with Al Jazeera.

I can tell you that the fighting would end immediately, immediately if the hostages are released, said Adam Boehler, an American special sent for hostage response. The day these hostages are released, the fighting will end.

On Wednesday, Boehlers' comments came while the Israels offensive assessment in Gaza reached 51,025, with at least 1,652 Palestinians killed since the Israeli attacks resumed after a cease-fire earlier negotiated by the Trumps administration ended in March.

Despite the assault during Israels against the enclave, Boehler said that the ball was in Hamass Court.

They can reach out to any time, he said from the lawn of the White House. Hamas can end this.

Boehler added that Trump was clear that nothing happens until all the hostages were released.

The first step is all released hostages, said Boehler. The second step is, determines today after.

He did not explain what would look like that day, only briefly referring to Trump's suggestion to move Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.

Hamas said it would only release captives if a new agreement to end the fighting was reached first. Such an agreement should include guarantees that have so far proven non-starters, including a complete withdrawal of the Israeli Gaza forces.

Under the preceding six-week ceasefire agreement, Hamas has published a total of 33 captives held in Gaza in exchange for an increase in humanitarian aid in the enclave and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

A second phase, accepted in principle, was supposed to see the release of all the remaining captives held in Gaza in exchange for a permanent end of the fighting. A third phase was supposed to see the release of all bodies of captives and the implementation of a reconstruction plan.

But the negotiations broke out after the completion of the first phase of the agreement, Israel immediately renewing the attacks. Beyond those who are killed, the United Nations said that at least 500,000 Palestinians had been newly moved in the last series of fights.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the soldiers had completed the creation of a security zone between the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. He added that the Israeli army would vigorously expanded its operation in Gaza.

Israel estimated that 24 living captives remain in Gaza, all considered as male soldiers. The bodies of 35 other captives would also be still in the Palestinian enclave.

Edan Alexander

Boehler, who had direct interviews with Hamas officials in March, spoke to Al Jazeera after Hamas rejected a new Israeli cease-fire proposal calling the group to fully disarm the day before.

Hamas also said on Tuesday that it had lost contact with the group which holds the Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander after the Israeli direct bombing targeted the area where it was detained.

Boehler rejected the complaint, saying it was certain that Alexander was in a safe place and that Hamas would be stupid to harm him.

If something should happen to Alexander, it will not be pretty, he added, without elaborating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/16/us-envoy-says-war-in-gaza-would-end-immediately-if-captives-released The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

