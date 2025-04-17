Don: How to get money from all the Starbucks coffee you purchased | Money News





There aren't many purchases that are as important as buying a car, so we pay the cost to actually make the right choice.

Used cars make up a large amount of car sales in the UK every year, and it is estimated that about 7.6 million used cars change their hands compared to about 19 million new cars joining the road in 2024.

The value of the car starts to depreciate as soon as you get away from the showroom, so you can save hundreds or thousands of pounds even if you buy a one -year model.

Regardless of the budget, used cars often have many financial meanings. In many cases, the new car loses most of the value in a few years of registered, while there are many decrease in storage. Dino Burati, which one? Car expert

With this in mind, we are looking for a way to buy used cars and make the best deal.

A place where you start to see

It is no longer necessary to troll the categorized advertisement. You can buy used cars from traders (a business that sells automobiles) personally, but there are unique risks.

If you buy from a trader, find an existing company with a good reputation. It is helpful if you have a trade association sign, such as the Retail Motor Industry Federation.

Auctions are more dangerous and will not be legally protected if they are purchased from a trader, such as the right to return or refund. Before you bid, read the business conditions of the auction house carefully.

Online purchase is also common. Ebay is one of the most popular places to buy a car. However, if you pay using PayPal, the purchase protection does not apply to the car and there is no self -buyer protection of ebay, so if a problem occurs, you cannot rotate either way.

At the price of the car, if the fact is so good, you will probably be careful.

If a model with a similar price is under the price of the usual price, it may be a signal that there is a fraud or a fundamental problem with a car.

You found a car. What is it now?

If you think you have found a dream car, it's time to check online. Simple inspection reduces the likelihood of purchasing illegally sold cars or major repairs not reported by the seller.

Use DVLA's free online vehicle information inspector to make sure the seller matches the online record.

You must check the registration number match and MOT test number, the mileage of the car and the manufacturer and the model.

It is important to check MOT and service records. Otherwise, the vehicle may not be a road. There is a free government service that can check the MOT history of the car. Ask the seller about the difference in MOT records of the car.

When you reach this stage, it's time to go up personally. You need to look at the car itself.

Tread depth and scratch level layers and gaps of beetle -level shelves, body and chassis for chips and chips

It is also important to take a car for a thorough test drive. Are you a bumpy ride? Is the clutch slide? The car is pulled in one direction.

How do you negotiate a better price?

Haggling is not for the Sunday market, but a used car from a dealer. In fact, you are expected to negotiate a bit.

Remember that you start low, make the seller raise the price, and pay only what you can.

Find things that can be discarded in the near future, such as short MOTs or wear tires, and use them as negotiation tools.

You can also consider checking if you have a discount to pay in cash.

Payment method

You can buy a vehicle from the finance, but you need to make sure that you can get more expensive and pay monthly payments.

If you pay cash, you may sometimes get a discount, but if you have a problem with the car, you will not be able to receive the same protection as the credit contract is provided.

If you are using a credit card, you will be protected by 100 to 30,000 even if you pay only a small part of the card's cost.

If you pay a larger amount, your interest rate for your credit card is often much higher than your financial contract.

What documents should I get?

DVLA needs to inform the registered goalkeeper change. The traditional way of doing this is that both parties sign a V5 log book on the car and post it to DVLA or move online.

It also requires a MOT certificate that cannot legally run the vehicle on the road. The certificate always checks the same vehicle as the vehicle registration and chassis number.

Also, if a problem occurs, you need to secure all manuals and service booklets.

Lastly, we recommend that you ask the seller to provide a signed receipt that specifies the price, date and manufacturer of the vehicle, engine size and registration.

Other things to remember

If you can check the road tax you need to pay and you can afford the insurance cost for a new car.

Car insurance is required before you have ownership of your car. Even if you haven't drove yet, you need car insurance.

What is my right if things go wrong?

After purchasing a used car, there is a legal right if there is a problem with the used car.

If the vehicle is not damaged or operated, or does not match a given advertisement or description, you can get repair, repair costs, or some or all.

In the following cases, you can't get anything.

You have heard about the flaw when you bought a car. You had to check the car and find a problem -for example, crushing; It caused defects. The error is normal about how much cars are used (called fair wear).

