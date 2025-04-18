See the complete calendar of the episode of season 2





Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal discusses the father-daughter relationship

The last of us features Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal reveal that they did not appreciate the distance from their characters in season 2.

“The Last of Us” returned with a first in season 2 of Killer which has proven that future episodes will not with any punch.

The zombie science fiction drama winner of an Emmy de HBO, which made its debut in 2023, represents a world where parasitic mushrooms for controlled the human race and society reshaped as a whole.

The first episode of season 2 launched fans five years before the events of the first season. The episode shows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) a somewhat normal life while living in Jackson's refuge, Wyoming. However, the two clearly have unresolved tensions, because Ellie still has resentment for Joel's actions last season and for lies in the face.

The episode also introduced new characters Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who gave her life on a mission to ask for revenge on Joel and Dina (Isabela Merced), the best friend and the love interest of Ellie.

The successful series is a live adaptation of the 2014 video game franchise of the same name. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin co-created the series that won eight Emmy Awards last year and was nominated for an exceptional dramatic series.

Here's what you need to know about season 2.

Review: The Last of Us Season 2 finds its horrors but loses the intrigue

What time does season 2 of season 2?

The next episode of season 2 of season 2 of “The Last of Us” on Easter Sunday April 20 at 9 p.m. He / PT on HBO.

New episodes will be released every Sunday, with the end of the final of the season on Sunday May 25.

How many episodes are there in season 2 of “The Last of Us”?

There will be a total of seven episodes in season 2 of “The Last of Us”.

Hours of the episode of season 2 'The Last of Us''

The seven episodes of season 2 of “The Last of Us” will fall the following days:

Episode 1 / First of the season: Sunday April 13 Episode 2: Sunday April 20 on Easterpisode 3: Sunday April 27 Episode 4: Sunday May 4 Episode 5: Sunday 11 May Episode 6: Sunday May 18 Episode 7 / Final season: Sunday May 25. What is “The Last Us' Season 2 About?

According to HBO's line line, season 2 takes place five years later and shows that Joel and Ellie “came into conflict with each other and an even more dangerous and unpredictable world than the one they left.”

The casting of season 2 of season 2 ''

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey come back to resume their main roles by Joel and Ellie in season 2 of “The Last of Us”.

The remaining cast of season 2 includes the following elements:

Gabriel Lunarutina Wesleykaitlyn Deverisabela Merdeckoung Mazinoariela Barretati Gabriellepencer Lorddanny Ramirezjeffrey Wrightwatch the `The Last of Us' 'Season 2'

How to look “the last of us”

New episodes of “The Last of Us”, as well as all season 1, are available to broadcast on Max.

Will there be a season 3 “The Last of Us”?

HBO renewed “The Last of Us” for a third season before the premiere of season 2.

We don't know if season 3 will be the last season of the show. Deadline reported that Druckmann and Mazin said they were planning the four seasons before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2025/04/16/last-of-us-season-2-episodes/83130996007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos