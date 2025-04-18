As the fear of the occurrence of feet and mouth disease increased, vacation operators banned EU cheese and meat to Britain.





British vacation producers warn that the EU countries should not bring cheese and meat products again in accordance with the temporary ban on the British government.

This restriction, which was fermented on Saturday, aims to prevent the spread of feet and mouth disease in the continent.

This prohibition expands the initial limitations that only apply to Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria.

Travelers cannot bring curing meat and cheese at sandwiches, regardless of whether they are packed in sandwiches or are purchased from duty -free.

Courses and cheese are one of the forbidden items.

The list of limited products includes pork, beef, lamb, lamb, goats and deer meat. Other products made with these meats, such as sausages, are also prohibited.

Milk and dairy products, including butter, cheese and yogurt, cannot be imported. There are limited exceptions to travelers who can bring up to 2 kg per person for special foods needed for powdered infant milk, infant food or medical reasons.

This limit is part of the effort to maintain the current state and mouth of the UK.

Travelers who want to bring limited products will be seized and destroyed by border officials.

In “serious cases”, violations may be fined up to 5,000. Restrictions only apply to those who arrive in England.

North Ireland, Jersey, Guilla and Ile of Man are currently exempted from prohibition.

Officials are urging vacation producers to confirm the rules before returning from the EU trip to avoid the seizure of vacation souvenirs.

The feet and mouth disease are very contagious viruses that cause blisters under the mouth and hoof of animals.

It leads to the lame of the affected livestock and the difficulty of feeding. There is no case in the UK, and the last occurred in 2001.

If you try to bring this product, this product will be destroyed.

Tom Bradshaw, chairman of the National Farmers Union, said the government has a “fast” problem to raise its initial ban. He added that “strict border control is essential,” he added.

The excellent food guild, which represents independent food and beverage retailers, added that the ban on “holiday snacks” has been “in a hurry.” However, the organization said it has already brought more British government policies due to restrictions on small companies.

The executive director of Guild John Farrand said: “The food and beverage industry absolutely supports the fact that we must protect farmers and biological security is the most important.”

He pointed out that BREXIT has already introduced the “bureaucracy” introduced after adding “important constraints” to small foods and beverage importers and exporters.

