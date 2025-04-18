American American Citizen under Ice Hold in Florida after driving Georgia





An American citizen born in the United States was detained Thursday at the request of the immigration authorities despite a lawyer showing his American birth certificate and a county judge finding no reason for him to be considered an illegal foreigner who entered Florida illegally.

Juan Carlos Gomez-Lopez, 20, was arrested Thursday evening by Florida Highway Patrol and charged under a state immigration law which has been temporarily blocked since the beginning of the month. Details of the arrest and detention of Gomez-Lopez were first reported by the Florida Phoenix News site.

After having inspected his birth certificate, Leon's county judge, Lashawn Riggans, said at the hearing that it is indeed an authentic document, but that she had no jurisdiction beyond finding any probable cause of the accusation.

The role of immigration and customs is to enforce immigration laws which generally apply to non-citizens. American citizens are protected under the fourth amendment to the constitution of searches and seizures, arrest and unreasonable detention.

Nevertheless, he remains locally detained at the request of ICES, said Thomas Kennedy, spokesperson for Florida Immigrant Coalition who attended the hearing on Thursday.

Everything follows to be sent to an ICE detention center, he told NBC News in a telephone interview.

NBC News contacted the authorities of states and federals to comment.

Gomez-Lope was in a vehicle with other passengers and went to Georgia's work when they were arrested after entering Florida.

A radical immigration law signed by Governor Ron Desantis in 2023 made it a state crime for an undocumented immigrant over 18 to illegally enter the state.

Gomez-Lope was born in Georgia but has lived a large part of his life in Mexico. His first language is Tzotzil, a Mayan language, reported the Florida Phoenix.

Her mother melted into tears when she saw her son practically at her hearing, reported the information site.

I felt immense immense because I couldn't do anything, and I am desperate to get my son out of there, she told Florida Phoenix.

Kennedy compared the situation to the novel by Franz Kafkas the trial in which the man must defend himself against an accusation but has no information on this subject.

It's like this bureaucratic dystopian nightmare of poorly written laws, Kennedy said. We live at a time when this man could be sent to Salvador because, what, will he be treated as a stateless person?

Kennedy referred to the hundreds of immigrants who were sent by the Trump administration to a megaprison of El Salvador after being accused of being gang members under the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act. Families, lawyers and certain American legislators could not have any contact with them.

Suzanne Gamboa

Cristian Santana contributed.

