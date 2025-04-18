



Chinese President Xi Jinping met the Prime Minister of Cambodias Hun Manet in Phnom Penh while China seeks to strengthen regional business links to compensate for the effect of steep prices in the United States.

As part of a three-component tour in Southeast Asia which included Vietnam and Malaysia, XI was welcomed Thursday by King Cambodie Norodom Sihamoni during a military reception ceremony while he approached in the capital.

Manet and his father, the president of the Senate, Hun Sen, shared positions on their social media accounts later in the day that showed them the meeting with XI, although there was no detail on the expected agreements.

We are expecting more cooperation, especially on the development of infrastructure, Meas Soksensan, spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance, told the Reuters news agency on the eve of the arrival of XIS.

He answered a question of knowing if Cambodia was expecting Beijing to announce financial support for the 180 km (110 miles) channel, the country's most ambitious infrastructure project.

Phnom Penh is a partner close to China, which has invested billions of dollars in various projects, including roads and airports, and is the largest creditor in the country.

The Trump administration is very clearly trying to isolate Beijing, and Beijing's response is there to extend its weapons to its Asian neighbors, said Al Jazeeras Katrina Yu, speaking of the Chinese capital.

Yu added that Xi had received the warmest support of Cambodia during his tour because the two are all-made friends, with deep military links in addition to investments in infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Cambodia is a major exporter of clothing and shoes in the United States, with half of these companies belonging to owners of Chinese companies, said Yu.

Phnom Penh was slapped with an American rate rate of 49%, one of the highest in the world, before most tasks were interrupted until July.

[Cambodia] will try to negotiate this [tariff rate] Down, and Xi Jinping wants to remind them that here we are friends, and we don't want you to conclude offers at Beijing costs, Yu said.

In an article published Thursday morning in the Cambodian media, Xi urged Phnom Penh to oppose hegemonism and protectionism, repeating the messages he sent earlier this week to Vietnam and Malaysia in the first two stages of his trip.

Central role

China is the largest trading partner in the Cambodies and the source of investment, and more than a third of the Cambodies 11 billion dollars in external debt are due to China, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Chheang Vannarith, political analyst and speaker of public policies, told Al Jazeera that Xis's visit to Phnom Penh marks a new step in the bilateral relationship.

He said that expectations are high for greater cooperation on infrastructure projects, as well as trade, development, tourism, technology and other sectors. In Cambodia, China is very critical in socioeconomic development and poverty reduction, he said.

Vannarith has added that Cambodia should increase its exports to China in response to the pricing pressure of US President Donald Trumps the administration.

Cambodia is trying to diversify its export products and export markets in order to reduce a risk of too much on the American market. China emerges to be another key destination for Cambodian exports.

Until now, China has made no public financial commitment to the Canal Cambodass project, while Phnom Penh has changed its declarations on Chinese engagement from 100% to 49% of total costs, estimated at $ 1.7 billion.

Beijing did not sign any new loan to Cambodia last year, according to official Cambodian data, a contrast marked with previous years when he has lent hundreds of millions of dollars to the country.

The drop in financing occurred while China reduced overall investments abroad in the midst of internal economic misfortunes and concerns about unsuccessful projects.

Despite this, Hun Manet, in a video published on Wednesday, said that the two countries had common interests based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, equality and non-interference in domestic affairs.

He also declared that China had played a central role in the socioeconomic development of Cambodies.

