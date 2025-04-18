The United States provides plans to hit Chinese ships with shipping costs





The Trump administration has unveiled its shipping costs for shipping costs to Chinese ships while trying to relaunch shipbuilding in the United States and challenge industry by China.

The announcement of the American commercial representative (USTR) is less serious than a drift plan in February to hit Chinese ships with costs up to 1.5 million dollars (1.1 million) for each American port they visit.

He said costs would begin to be charged in 180 days and increased in the years to come.

It was feared that the measures would disrupt world trade more in the midst of the pricing policies of US President Donald Trump.

“China has largely achieved its domination objectives, seriously disadvantaging American companies, workers and the US economy,” the USTR said in a statement.

The costs of owners of Chinese ships and ships built in China will be based on the weight of their cargo, the number of containers they carry or the number of vehicles on board.

For affected bulk ships, the costs will be based on the weight of their cargo, while the costs for containers will depend on the number of containers that a ship carries.

Under measures, owners of Chinese ships and operators will initially be billed $ 50 per tonne of freight, increasing by $ 30 per tonne for the next three years.

The fees on ships built in Chinese will start at $ 18 per tonne or $ 120 per container and will also increase over the next three years.

Ships not built in the United States carrying cars will be billed $ 150 per vehicle.

The fees will be applied once by travel to the ships affected and not more than five times a year.

The USTR has also decided not to impose fees according to the number of ships built in Chinese in a fleet or on the basis of the potential orders of Chinese ships, as it had originally proposed.

Empty ships arriving at American ports to transport bulk exports such as coal or cereals are exempt.

The ships that move goods between American ports as well as ports in the Caribbean islands and American territories are also exempt from rules, as are American and Canadian ships that call in the ports of the Great Lakes.

The USTR said that a second phase of shares will start in three years to promote American ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG). These restrictions will gradually increase over the next 22 years.

The announcement came while world trade is already disrupted by Trump's sales prices, experts said.

The cargoes originally intended for ports in the United States from China are rather redirected to European ports, said a commercial group.

Companies have warned that this would increase the prices of American consumers.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has imposed taxes up to 145% on imports from China. Other countries face an American rate of 10% until July.

Its administration said this week that when new prices are added to those existing, samples from certain Chinese products could reach 245%.

These prices have caused “significant accumulations” of ships, in particular in the European Union, but also a “important congestion” in British ports, according to Marco Forgone, general manager of the Charterd Institute of Export & International Trade.

More containers arrive in the United Kingdom, he said.

“We have seen a lot of diversion of ships from China, which had to go to the United States, diverting and coming to the United Kingdom and the EU.”

In the first three months of 2025, Chinese imports in the United Kingdom increased by around 15% and in the EU by around 12%.

“This is a direct impact of what President Trump does,” he said, adding that uncertainty and increased disruption increase consumers' prices.

Sanne Manders, president of the Flexport logistics company, said that prices and strikes in ports in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium in the first three months of the year had “obstructed” ports.

Congestion in the United Kingdom “is particularly serious in Felixstowe”, while in continental Europe, Rotterdam and Barcelona are “also quite serious”.

“I believe that if more cargo will be transported to Europe, finding new buyers who will increase volumes, this could lead to greater congestion,” he said-although the terminals are open for more hours a day in summer due to better times.

He said that sender sought new markets, but that there can also be a wave of goods in the United States to try to take advantage of this 90-day window for the goods of certain countries.

He said in the United States, consumers would pay prices, but European consumers would not see “a lot of impact”.

Companies would also likely start rethinking their supply chains, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly517p1zgqo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos