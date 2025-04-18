



The American forces in the Middle East struck a large oil installation in western Yemen on Thursday, the first publicly recognized attack in weeks during the current air strike campaign against the Houthis.

Today, American forces have taken measures to eliminate this source of fuel for Houthi terrorists supported by Iran and deprive them of illegal income, the central command said in a statement.

Ras Isa is an oil pipeline and a critical port, one of the three on the west coast of the country through which the vast majority of imports and humanitarian aid enter Yemen. Central Command argued that the Houthi rebels supported by Iran, which America considers a terrorist group, used the site as a fuel power installation and for the transplant.

The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of the power of the Houthis, said central command.

In mid-March, the American army began a prolonged bombing campaign against the group, threatening to continue strikes until the Houthis stop targeting the commercial ships passing through the Red Sea, a vital path for world trade.

The Pentagon informed the campaign journalists the week it started, but has since refused to comment on the number of strikes, targets or progress towards the reopening of shipping routes. The refusal marks a rupture compared to the previous year of air strikes on the Houthis, which the central command would describe in public versions.

They do not admit the number of their victims or the quantity of their leadership structure has been decimated, but we know, Hegseth said about Houthis last week.

When he was asked to describe these estimates, Hegseth dismantled.

What is clear, however, is a recent military accumulation of the Americas in the region. Hegseth precipitated a second group of strikers, air defense batteries, advanced bombers and fighter planes in the Middle East to help the campaign and send a message to Iran, which is now joining direct talks with the United States on the future of its nuclear program.

The central command did not reveal the military assets involved in the Thursday strike or the number of victims.

Noah Robertson is the Pentagon journalist at Defense News. He previously covered the national security of the Monitor Science Christian. He holds a baccalaureate in English and the government of the college of William & Mary in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

