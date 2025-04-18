Signing a trade transaction in the UK that the Rural community can be destroyed by TSAR | agriculture





Former government food Tsar said the British rural community could be destroyed.

The ministers have a new trade deal with the United States after the previous Breksheet attempts were suspended. The unpopular contract signed with Australia and New Zealand was characterized by an approach without tariffs on beef and lamb, and was accused of underestimating British farmers. In the late 2023 trade transactions signed by LIZ Truss in late 2023, Australia was given customized hygiene and vegetable (SPS) standards, not more trade regimes, rather than what human life and health were needed.

But the recent tariffs imposed by the US president, Donald Trump, combined with the driving force for the economic growth of the UKS labor government, and made efforts to promote transactions. The UK is currently being applied to 25% of the world's 10% tariffs, aluminum, steel and automobiles.

There is a fear that some of the fears of some sectors that US transactions are being raised will lead to a similar situation in the United States. The US has been reported to put pressure on the UK to weaken SPS standards and to provide an approach without tariffs on some meat products.

Jonathan Reynolds Secretary of State excluded food imports such as hormone supply beef and chicken washed chickens and said that there are current US products that meet trade standards.

But Henry Dimbleby, who wrote the previous government's food strategy, joined the farmers to warn British food producers about disadvantages.

Dimbleby said: In this country, there is no way to produce nutritious foods, restore the environment, have high levels of animal welfare, and export foods that import foods produced in illegal ways to farmers and destroy rural communities. It was clear that the government would not do so, and must stick to that promise.

The Labor Party Clive Lewis urged ministers to match the EU rather than sacrificing agricultural standards for US trade transactions.

He told the Guardian: After BREXIT, the UK began to drift in higher food and environmental standards. Now, in the face of the US administration's pressure, the champion requires an approach to a product that regulates, processed and processed and low standards. When ministers talk about trade growth growth, we should ask the following questions: It is certainly not for British farmers, food security or environment.

The UK must return to Europe for high levels, democratic responsibilities and trade policies that provide services to people as well as profits.

Farmers who are already angry by the government for the change in the inheritance tax on agricultural land are expected to bring new protests if such transactions proceed.

Tom Bradshaw National Farmers Union said: the US government is putting pressure on the British government to weaken SPS standards as part of a low tariff or new trade transaction. This can lead to imports of illegal products for farmers to produce in Korea.

British farmers and growers are the highest standard in the world. The public has shown many times that he wants beef, pork and chicken who live without using the right -prohibited method in the UK decades ago.

Martin Lines, CEO of The Nature Friendly Farming Network, added: The government has been elected with the promise of not damaging British food standards through imported products, and it is absolutely important to stick to it. We cannot request British farmers to maintain high environment and animal welfare standards, and open import doors produced according to quite weak regulations.

The spokesman of the Business and Trade Ministry said: the United States is an essential ally and negotiations on economic prosperity transactions, where the existing trading relationship continues. We will only sign a trade agreement that matches the UKS national interests, and we will never lower high food standards.

