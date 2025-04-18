



A Chinese satellite company linked to the country's soldiers provides Houthi rebels supported by Iran in Yemen with images to target American warships and international Red Sea ships, according to US officials.

The Trump Administration has repeatedly warned Beijing that Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co Ltd, a commercial group with links with the Peoples Liberation Army, provides the Houthi information, according to US officials.

The United States has raised our concerns in private on several occasions to the Chinese government on the role of Satellite technology of Chang Guang Co Ltds in the support of the Houthi in order to make Beijing take action, said a senior official of the State Department.

The manager added that China had ignored concerns. He also told the Financial Times that CGSTLS actions and Beijing's tacit support despite Washingtons' warnings were another example of empty claims in Chinas to support peace.

We urge our partners to judge from the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese companies on their actions, not their empty words, said the official.

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the state departments, confirmed that CGSTL directly supported Houthi terrorist attacks supported by Iran against American interests.

She added: The United States will not tolerate anyone who supports foreign terrorist organizations such as Thehouthis.

The concern concerning the CGSTL intervenes in the middle of an in -depth trade war between Washington and Beijing after President Donald Trump slapped enormous new prices on imports from China, which are now subject to a 145%tax.

The Houthis began to attack ships in the Red Sea, a critical maritime path for world trade and the US Navy, after Israel launched a war against Hamas, another group supported by Iran, in 2023, in response to the attack on Palestinian militant groups on October 7.

The United States has increased attacks on the positions of rebel groups in Yemen in recent weeks, including a large military strike which has been the subject of the Signalgate flight and reported an escalation of the campaign.

China has expressed concern about Houthi's attacks. The administration of Joe Biden urged Beijing to use its lever effect with Iran to curb the Houthis, but its officials saw no evidence that China had done.

Trump has made the fight against instability in the Red Sea a priority, in the midst of concerns that Houthis continue to threaten the global economy.

Beijing should take this priority seriously when considering future support for CGSTL, said the US official.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said that since tensions of the Red Sea have intensified, China has been working actively to mitigate the situation.

It is clear for the international community which promotes dialogue and de-escalation, and which imposes sanctions and pressures, intensifying more tensions, he added, because it has urged countries to do more that really contribute to regional peace and stability.

CGSTL has already been under American control and was among the groups struck by sanctions in 2023 for having allegedly provided high -resolution satellite images to the Wagner group, the Russian mercenary army which helped President Vladimir Putin in his large -scale Ukraine invasion.

The Chinese company was created in 2014 as a joint venture between the provincial government of Jilin and a branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Changchun, the capital of the provinces.

Chang Guang is part of a handful of ostensibly commercial Chinese satellite companies which are in fact deeply rooted in the military civil merger ecosystem, providing global surveillance capacities to civil and military customers, said James Mulvenon, an expert in the Military Services and Chinese Intelligence of Pamir Consulting.

As part of the Chinas Civil Military Merchant Program, companies must share technology with the APL when ordering by the government.

Matthew Bruzzese, a defense expert in China in Bluepath Labs, a consulting company working with the US government, said CGSTL had 100 orbit satellites, although he planned to have 300 at the end of 2025, which would allow him to take repeated images of any place in the world every 10 minutes.

Bruzzese said CGSTL had close ties to the Chinese government, the Communist Party and the military. But he said that there were fewer public mentions on his 2020 plates, which suggests that he had become more suspicious of publicly discussing these links.

In recent years, the United States has imposed sanctions on dozens of Chinese sales groups with army links.

Bruzzese said that CGSTL had provided briefs to senior Chinese officials about his candidacies, including those of military information and had demonstrated his technology in front of several High officers of the APL, notably Zhang Youxia, the best general of the Chinese army who is second commanding after President Xi Jinping.

The American concerns concerning the CGSTL come as the Pentagon is increasingly focusing on Chinese military activity in space.

The Pentagon said that China had put 200 orbit satellites in 2023, just behind the United States. He added that Beijing also exported its satellite technology, including national -developed remote control satellites the same type of technology deployed by CGSTL.

Additional reports from Nian Liu to Beijing

