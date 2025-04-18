



Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund, the director of the portfolio Adam Johnson and the president of Payne Capital Management, Ryan Payne, discuss the stock market anxiety against President Donald Trumps Prices and more in the morning with Maria.

The United States and the European Union will absolutely conclude a trade agreement in the midst of imminent rates, according to President Donald Trump.

The visit of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Washington intervenes in the middle of a break in the severe prices against the European Union and other countries which could come into force in June. But Trump said the United States and the EU would lock an agreement before that.

“There will be a 100%trade agreement,” Trump told the journalists at the White House on Thursday. “Of course, there will be a trade agreement, they want to make one, and we will conclude a trade agreement. I expect it fully, but it will be a good deal.”

When asked if she considered the United States as a reliable commercial partner, Meloni said that she would not visit the White House unless this is the case. Meloni also expressed its optimism as to the conclusion of a trade agreement with the United States and said that its objective was to invite Trump to meetings on behalf of Italy and Europe to advance these talks.

“I think the best way is that we are simply talking about the needs that each of us has and that we find ourselves in the middle because it is useful for everyone,” Meloni told journalists on Thursday.

Trump said the United States had discussions on trade with Japan on Wednesday and that discussions with “many” countries are continuing. However, he said that the United States did not rush immediately to chop trade agreements.

“We are moving very well on trade,” said Trump on Thursday. “The United States has been scammed and took advantage of all the countries of the world, practically. I mean, they have to say practically, but almost everyone. This will not happen anymore, but we are going to make fair offers.”

Trump has also closed questions as to if the American allies would line up closer to China in response to prices. But Trump said he was not worried that it happens.

“No one can compete with us,” said Trump.

President Donald Trump welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. (AP Newsroom)

Trump in Cozé in Meloni, who visited Mar-A-Lago in January. He previously congratulated the leadership skills of Meloni and still praised his praise on Thursday.

“I think she is a great Prime Minister,” said Trump. “I think she is doing a fantastic job in Italy. We were very proud of her.”

The White House said that more than 75 countries have contacted to negotiate trade agreements with the United States, after the Trump administration unveiled the historic prices on April 2.

The original tariff plan sickled 20% of tasks on European Union goods, but Trump announced on April 9 a 90-day break on prices where the tasks would be reduced to 10% while countries are working on taking trade agreements with the United States

President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seated before lunch in the room of the White House cabinet in Washington, DC on Thursday. (AP Newsroom)

Meloni said Italy was not on board with the prices imposed on the EU and is ready to “deploy all the tools” to protect Italian companies.

Vice-president JD Vance should also meet Meloni in Rome during a trip to Italy and India that will start on Friday. He should discuss “economic and geopolitical priorities shared with the leaders of each country”, according to a statement from his office.

