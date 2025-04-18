The British defeated more than 100 flocks of drones.





British soldiers successfully lowered drones in Wales using a new radioactive frequency weapon.

The system, known as the RF (Radioperquency Directed Energy Weapon), uses an invisible high -frequency papa to interfere with the internal electronics of the air threat. During the trial, the Army detected, tracked and neutralized several drones at the same time in one participation.

According to the Ministry of Defense, more than 100 drones were neutralized during a series of tests of the largest rebellion trials that the British had been carried out to date.

The RF DEW offers a low alternative to the traditional missile -based system with an operating cost estimated at 10P per shot. Unlike conventional jamming, the system can physically disable the target in the range of up to 1 kilometer, so it is effective for drones that are reinforced or not responded.

The system was developed as part of 'Team Hersa', a consortium led by ThaleS UK, as part of 'Team Hersa', a cooperative between defense equipment and support and defense science and technology laboratory. The program has invested more than 40 million government and supports more than 135 jobs across North Ireland and southeast of the United Kingdom.

This important experiment shows the strengths of the UK innovation led by our domestic industry, technology companies and scientific talents. We continued to strengthen our defense sectors to add more cutting -edge functions to keep the UK in Korea and abroad.

The system was operated by soldiers of 106 Regiment Royal Artillery, and Mayers became the first British soldier to defeat drones using radiation weapons.

RF DEW is an interesting concept. SGT Mayers said the demonstrators have found something easy to learn and use. If the range and power are improved, this will be a great asset for air defense.

The trial was especially in the forefront battle in Ukraine. The British Defense Information estimates that Ukrainian troops should defeat more than 18,000 drones last year alone.

THALES UK leads the industrial side of the protesters and hires about 100 engineers and manufacturers in North Ireland, and 30 additional 30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/british-troops-shoot-down-swarm-of-over-100-drones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos