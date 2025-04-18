



French President Emmanuel Macron (left) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next to the Special Steve Witkoff (Center) envoy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Nol Barrot, before a meeting at the Lyse presidential palace in Paris on Thursday. Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Ludovic marine / AFP legend legend via Getty Images

The French president of Paris and kyiv, Emmanuel Macron, welcomed the best diplomats of the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ukraine on Thursday to discuss the efforts of peace between Russia and Ukraine, and try to recover an effective alliance between Europe and the Trump administration.

“Everyone wants to get peace. Robust and sustainable peace,” Macron told the American delegation to Lyse Palace. “The question concerns phasing.”

The American delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

“Very productive meetings in Elysee Palace on efforts to end the Ukrainian-Russia war,” wrote Kellogg on the X social media platform, as well as a photograph of himself with the representatives of Ukraine.

The State Department said that Rubio had later spoken with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, and said that the administration had “now presented to all parties the contours of sustainable and sustainable peace”. Witkoff had several meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including last week in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Ukraine has prompted the United States to adopt a more difficult position on Russia, whose large-scale invasion of Ukraine was launched in February 2022 and continues to make lives. Addressing kyiv journalists on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Witkoff “had adopted Russia's strategy.”

The Ukrainians criticized Witkoff for the statements made to Fox News that a potential peace agreement could focus on the status of five Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin illegally annexed the southern Crimea region in 2014 and, since its large -scale invasion, partially occupied the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

“It is very dangerous because it consciously or unconsciously spreads Russian stories,” said Zelenskyy. “And he does not have the mandate to discuss the Ukrainian territories, because our territory belongs to our people.”

Asked about President Trump's statement calling on the deadly Russian Sunday strike on Northeast Sumy “an error”, Zelenskyy refused to criticize Trump and stressed that Rubio had sentenced the strike. The president of Ukraine added that European leaders were much more energetic in their conviction, slamming Russia for a strike that killed 35 civilians and injured 100.

“I think the [Trump] The gentle response of the administration reflects the pursuit of their current policy, “said Zelenskyy.” I think they think that this type of diplomacy, this format, will help end the war. “”

Trump said he wanted to end the war quickly. He says he is frustrated by kyiv and Moscow, even if his administration seems to have embraced the story of the Moscow War.

Macron called Zelenskyy before and after Thursday meetings. More meetings are planned in London next week.

Eleanor Beardsley brought in Paris and Joanna Kakissis from Kyiv.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/17/nx-s1-5368209/rubio-paris-ukraine-russia-peace-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos