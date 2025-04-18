



The Google alphabets illegally dominated two markets for online advertising technology, a judge ruled Thursday, bringing another blow to the technology giant and paving the way for American antitrust prosecutors to request a break in its advertising products.

The American district judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, found Google responsible for the voluntary acquisition and the maintenance of the monopoly power in the markets for the advertising servers of the publisher and the market for the exchange of announcements which are between buyers and sellers. The publisher's advertising servers are platforms used by websites to store and manage their inventory of ads. The antitrust executors have not proven a separate affirmation that the company had a monopoly in advertising networks of advertisers, she wrote.

Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice-president of regulatory affairs, said Google would appeal the decision.

We won half this case and we will call on the other half, she said, adding that the company did not agree with the decision on its publisher tools. Publishers have many options and they choose Google because our advertising technology tools are simple, affordable and effective.

The decision opens the way to another hearing to determine what Google must do to restore competition in these markets, such as selling parts of its company during another trial which has not yet been planned.

The Ministry of Justice said that Google should have to sell at least Son Google Ad Manager, which includes the advertising server of the company's publisher and the exchange of announcements.

Google is now faced with the possibility that two American courts order it to sell assets or modify its commercial practices. A Washington judge will be a trial next week on justice services to ask Google to sell his Chrome browser and take other measures to end his domination in online research. Google previously explored the sale of its advertising exchange to appease European antitrust regulators.

Brinkema supervised a trial of three weeks last year on the complaints brought by the Ministry of Justice and a coalition of states. Google used conventional monopoly construction tactics for the elimination of competitors through acquisitions, locking customers in the use of its products and controlling how transactions took place on the online advertising market, prosecutors said at trial.

Google argued that the case was focused on the past, when the company still worked on the creation of its tools able to connect to the products of the competitors. Prosecutors have also ignored competition from technological companies, including Amazon.com and Comcast, while digital advertising expenses have moved to streaming applications and videos, the Googles lawyer said.

