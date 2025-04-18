Round of 32 hours in place for 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup





Atlanta (April 17, 2025) The complete details of the 32 round for the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup US 2025 US US US championship were announced by American football after this morning draw which was rolled out live on the CBS Sports Networks Footy FootyShip program.

The opponents, the dates, the launching hours, the information on the place and the broadcasting details for the 16 games which take place through Tuesday May 6 and Wednesday May 7 which will broadcast live on Paramount + are available below and will be updated via the online house planning page of the Open Cup, Ussoccer.com/us-pen-cp.

In all matches of 32 competitions, 16 clubs from the I Major League Soccer division will jump into the fray against a survivor of the third riveted round which has just taken place in the last two nights. The latter group includes 12 teams from the USL championship (Div. II), three of the USL League One (Div. III) and one of MLS Next Pro (Div. III).

Todays Draw Saw Clubs divided into eight groups of four, named after the eight most capped players on the American national team for men who won a US Open Cup title. Each quartet included two winners of the third round and two teams from Major League Soccer One designated at home in the round of 16 and one designated. The round of 32 winners will face the groups of other winners in the round of 16, which will take place from May 20 to 21. The priority accommodation order of each group for the 16 final was also unveiled during this morning draw and is listed in the round of 32 calendar below.

The third round recently finished launched CBS Sports comprehensive Live Match from Open Cup coverage on its linear and digital platforms. This coverage goes from the front to the final of October 1, including each match streaming live on Paramount + and select Simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network – including three games each during the next 32 series; See the calendar below for complete distribution details. An additional studio program on CBS Sports Golazo Network will strengthen the coverage on Wednesday, with more details to reveal as the turn of 32 near.

Us Soccer, CBS Sports reaches a multimedia rights agreement for the open 2025 and 2026 US cutting

Round of 32 schedules 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

Home teams were listed first; Host order of priority for the 16 games of each group also listed;

Visit the Schedule section of Ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most recent lists and links to streaming broadcasts on Paramount +

Tuesday May 6 (All Times and)

DC United c. Charleston Battery 7 p.m.

North Carolina FC c. Charlotte FC 7 p.m.

Nashville SC c. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 20 H

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC c. New Yor Red Bulls 9:30 p.m.

TACOMA DEFIANCE c. Portland Timbers 10 p.m.

Wednesday May 7 (All Times and)

Pittsburgh riverhounds sc v. New York City FC 7 p.m.

Rhode Island FC c. New England Revolution 7:30 p.m.

Louisville City FC c. Minnesota United FC 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union c. Indy eleven 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rowdies c. Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire FC c. Detroit City FC 8 p.m.

St. Louis City FC c. Union Omaha 8 p.m.

FC Dallas c. Av Alta FC 8 p.m.

Austin FC c. The locomotive FC 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Rising FC c. Houston Dynamo 10 p.m.

San Jose Trewcokes c. Sacramento Republic FC 22:30 PM

Cobi Jones group

Rhode Island FC (USLC) c. New England Revolution (MLS) | Downtown Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, RI

Sea, May 7; 7:30 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Chicago Fire FC (MLS) c. Detroit City FC (USLC) | Stadium Seatgeek in Bridgeview, ill.

Sea, May 7; 8:00 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Round of 16 Priority accommodation:

1) Rhode Island FC2) New England Revolution 3) Chicago Fire FC, 4) Detroit City FC

Landon Donovan group

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC) c. New York City FC (MLS) | Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Sea, May 7; 7:00 p.m. HE | Paramount + & CBS Sports Network

Philadelphia Union c. Indy Eleven | Subaru Park in Chester, PA.

Sea, May 7; 7:30 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Round of 16 Accommodation Priority: 1) Philadelphia Union, 2) Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 3) Indy Eleven, 4) NYCFC

Clint Dempsey group

North Carolina FC (USLC) c. Charlotte FC (MLS) | First Horizon Stadium at Waked Soccer Park in Cary, Nc

Tuesday May 6; 7:00 p.m. HE | Paramount + & CBS Sports Golazo Network

DC United (MLS) c. Charleston Battery (USLC) | Audi Field in Washington, DC

Tuesday May 6; 7:00 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Round of 16 Accommodation Priority: 1) North Carolina FC, 2) Charleston Battery, 3) DC United, 4) Charlotte FC

Jeff Agoos group

Tampa Bay Rowdies (USLC) c. Orlando City SC (MLS) | Al Lang Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Sea, May 7; 7:30 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Nashville SC (MLS) c. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (USLL1) | Geodis Park in Nashville, Tenn.

Tuesday May 6; 8:00 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Round of 16 Priority accommodation:

1) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, 2) Orlando City SC, 3) Tampa Bay Rowdies, 4) Nashville SC

Damarcus Beasley Group

Louisville City FC (USLC) c. Minnesota United FC (MLS) | Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Sea, May 7; 7:30 p.m. HE | Paramount +

St. Louis City SC (MLS) c. Union Omaha (USLL1) | ENERGIZER Park in St. Louis, Mo.

Sea, May 7; 8:00 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Round of 16 Priority accommodation:

1) Minnesota United FC, 2) Louisville City FC, 3) Union Omaha, 4) St. Louis City SCY

Carlos Bocanegra group

Phoenix Rising FC (USLC) c. Houston Dynamo (MLS) | Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz.

Sea, May 7; 10:00 pm HE | Paramount + & CBS Sports Network

Austin FC (MLS) c. El Paso Locomotive FC (USLC) | Q2 Stadium in Austin, Tex.

Sea, May 7; 8:30 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Round of 16 Priority accommodation:

1) El Paso Locomotive FC, 2) Phoenix Rising FC, 3) Austin FC, 4) Houston Dynamo

Paul Caligiuri group

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USLC) c. New York Red Bulls (MLS) | Weidner Field at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Tuesday May 6; 9:30 p.m. HE | Paramount + & CBS Sports Golazo Network

FC Dallas (MLS) c. AV Alta FC (USLL1) | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex.

Sea, May 7; 8:00 p.m. HE | Paramount +

Round of 16 Priority accommodation:

1) NY Red Bulls, 2) FC Dallas, 3) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 4) AV Alta FC

Kasey Keller group

TACOMA DEFIANCE (NP) c. Portland Timbers (MLS) | Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Wash.

Tuesday May 6; 10:00 pm HE | Paramount + & CBS Sports Network

San Jose Earthquaks (MLS) c. Sacramento Republic FC (USLC) | Paypal Park in San Jose, California.

Sea, May 7; 10:30 p.m. HE | Paramount + & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Round of 16 Priority accommodation:

1) Tacoma Defiance, 2) Sacramento Republic FC, 3) Treatories of San Jose, 4) Portland Timbers

The teams that did not apply to the host were automatically placed in the external slots, and the cases where a logical geographic adjustment did not exist were resolved by a random selection. Groups have been trained to avoid conflicts in the league calendar and allow two days of rest between the League and Cup matches. If three teams / pairs or more came from the same proximity, pairs for these teams were made by random selection. All the teams that are prevented from playing until the final were not twinned.

About the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup has crowned an American national football champion since 1914. The tournament filled with history is organized on a trigger basis in a match and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with American football. In 1999, the oldest national football competition in progress in the United States was renamed to honor the American football pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The US Open Cup 2025 winner will win a place in the CONCACAF 2026 Champions Cup and will have its name on the Dewar Challenge trophy one of the oldest trophies contested at the national level of American team sports now in permanent exhibition at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament includes a total bag worth $ 1 million which includes a price of $ 600,000 for the champion.

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is the defending champion. The 109th edition of the tournament ended on September 25, 2024, with the LAFC beating four times champions sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become the open cup champion for the first time.

The official site of Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Isussoceoccer.com/us-open-cup. Fans can also follow the ONX / Twitterandinstagram @ OpenCup and Facebook @ officialdopencup competition.

