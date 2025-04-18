Health warning as a flood of high -strength nicotine pouches





According to the ITV News Digital Political Reporter Lewis Denison, illegal nicotine pouches in the UK have an amazing increase in health risks for children.

The Minister of Education announced a health warning after the ITV news increased the illegal nicotine pouch, which causes floods in the UK.

Nicotine Pouches, a popular product among teenagers, is legal and originally designed for people to quit smoking.

However, the transaction standard seizes tens of thousands of people (often super strengths) because it does not meet legal requirements for labels or safety warnings.

Since the product is not regulated, there is no restriction on nicotine content and it is legal to buy children.

ITV News showed that nicotine pouch seizures increased 112% year -on -year through the transaction standard teams throughout the UK through free requests for information.

In 12 months to February 2024, there were 3,914 seizures. The annual number has more than doubled to 8,306 by February 2025.

Since 2023, the seizures of nicotine pouches have increased by more than 1,000% in many regions.

A few days after the response to the information request, the Kent Trading Standards seized 66,000 nicotine pouches from the Dover port.

Earlier this year, 66,000 bathtubs were seized in Kent. Credit: Kent trading standard

Principles of Trade Standards Oliver Jewel said that this product was the first to pay attention to the market in 2018, but it is in a hurry to the market of many other brands in the last 18 months.

“Finally, we saw 70 to 100 types of nicotine pouches in the market, so it's a race to the bottom to rush to the market.

Jewelry asked why he was worried about him. “Nicotine is a poison, so if you are using too many people, you can get nicotine poisoning. Too many can be fatal.

“But likewise, many of these products are sold in stores. They will be at the front and center of the display with other products, and in some cases they can be confused with sweets.”

According to researchers from Kings College London, 1%of adults are used. But worrying, more people from 11 to 18 years old are 1.2%of nicotine pouches.

Nicotine pouches are often called “SNUS”, but other popular products in Scandinavia include cigarettes and illegal in the UK since the 90's.

Like VAPES, nicotine pouches are generally designated as a brand in a way that appeals to children with bright colors and sweet flavors, and why it is popular among teenagers.

They are more popular with other groups, or professional footballers, who have a big influence on children.

Last year, one in five professional footballers used nicotine pouches or SNUs.

It is also a problem in school, and 40%of teachers recently said that students are misuse of nicotine pouches or SNUs.

Kelly and her son James tried pouches together, but did not go well. Credit: ITV News

DONCASTER's James Whitehead bought some on the Internet when he was 17 years old, but was caught by his mother, Kellie. She decided to take them together and didn't work out.

The fragrance pockets placed behind the lips are released as nicotine as blood flow, but some include about 15 times the amount of nicotine.

This intensity can be suitable for those who are already addicted to nicotine, but those who do not have to be a “NIC SICK” or temporary feeling known as “NIC SICK” or nicotine disease can give a very poor feeling.

James, who had resistant to nicotine through VAPES, immediately felt bright hair, but quickly got worse.

“This changes as if it is 'too strong'.

He added.

Kelly, a cigarette smoker, was more surprised by their power.

“They were so strong. It was immediately for me. I used nicotine for more than 20 years to smoke.

“There was no actual mark in the pack, except for the amount of milligrams, but it didn't mean anything to me, so we didn't know that the pouch purchased by James was the strongest force.”

“It was a very fast and strong physical reaction. It just makes us think on the planet, what to do to young people?”

Kelly added:

Dr. Harry Tattan-Birch, a senior researcher and statistician of the University College London, explained how bad nicotine disease may be over the pocket compared to the cigarette.

“[Nicotine sickness] The terms used in the case of someone who have too many nicotine will feel the extreme match of the nausea. “

“The problem with nicotine pouch is that there is a delay from the time when someone uses the product to the nicotine's effect.

“Unlike cigarettes in a few seconds, the effect of nicotine is clear, and if someone feels too much, you can feel the nausea for hours before you realize that you know too much before you can have a pouch in your gum.”

If you are curious about nicotine disease, you can find a lot of videos to take too many nicotine pouches in Tiktok and Instagram.

The unpleasant feeling of nicotine disease can be short, but the long -term effects of young people using nicotine pouches can be much worse.

Tattan-Birch said, “Poisoning on nicotine can affect serious health and mental health.

However, I think that people without pre -addiction are taking unnecessary health risks.

“[Nicotine] Unlike some people think, he is not a key reason for harming the health of smoking. “This is associated with mental health problems related to smoking, and some people have a risk of dependence, which are considered negative in itself. Because they do not want to use the product repeatedly.”

He is addicted when he is young, “It may be one of the reasons for the mental health of people who use nicotine products. Because this is the best and minimum of this kind of product that depends on the product.”

Tobacco usually contains 10 to 12 mg nicotine, and smokers get about 2 mg. Many nicotine pouches contain similar nicotine, but some ultra -powered products contain 150 mg per pouch.

Tobacco and VAPES bills, which phase smoking and prohibit disposable VAPES into two flagship policies, will also prevent nicotine pouches from being sold to children to the brand.

But because it does not limit strength, experts like Dr. Tattan-Birch want the government to consider limiting nicotine content.

Bridget Philipson Minister of Education said:

“But again, the health results are really serious and it is important for parents to understand. It is important to understand how serious it is to take action and take action to support children.”

