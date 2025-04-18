



James Waterhouse

Ukrainian correspondent

Ruth Comerford and Yang Tian

BBC News

Reuters

The United States abandons negotiating a peace agreement in Russia-Ukraine in a few days unless there are clear signs that a truce can be reached, warned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We are not going to continue with this company for weeks and months,” said Rubio, adding that the United States had “other priorities to focus.”

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has placed a certain number of conditions on any potential ceasefire.

Despite the initial confidence of the Trump administration that she could conclude an agreement quickly, attempts to reach a full ceasefire have not yet materialized, Washington blaming the two sides.

After a meeting with European leaders in Paris on a potential ceasefire on Thursday, Rubio told journalists on Friday: “We have to determine very quickly now – and I'm talking about a few days – whether or not it is.”

“If that will not happen, then we will simply move on,” he said about Truces Talks.

He said it was clear that a peace agreement would be difficult to conclude, but there should be signs that it could be done soon.

President Donald Trump had declared before returning to his duties that he would stop the fighting in the first 24 hours of his presidency.

“It's not our war”: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatens to pass Ukrainian peace talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, when he was asked to answer Trump saying that he expected a response from Russia to a ceasefire, said that “the negotiations that occur is quite difficult”.

“The Russian party strives to achieve a peace regulation in this conflict, to ensure its own interests and is open to dialogue,” he said.

The comments arise as Russian strikes on Ukraine continue. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an article on X that Russia had launched a volley of missile attacks that had killed two people.

During a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Friday, US vice-president JD Vance said he was “optimistic” as to the end of the Ukraine war.

“I want to update the Prime Minister on some of the negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, as well as some of the things that have happened even in the past 24 hours,” he said.

“I will not prejudge them, but we feel optimistic that we can, hope, put this war – this very brutal war – in its end.”

EPA

Rubio's warning follows separate news that Ukraine and the United States took the first step towards a conclusion from a mineral agreement, after an initial agreement was derailed when a February meeting between Trump and Zelensky broke out in a public cries match.

On Thursday, the two countries signed an intention protocol indicating that they intended to establish an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine as part of an economic partnership agreement.

The objective is to finalize the agreement by April 26, according to the memo published by the Ukrainian government.

The details of any agreement remain vague. Previous leaks have suggested that the agreement has been extended beyond minerals to control the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as its oil and its gas.

Ukrainian negotiators tried to resist Trump's requests that a joint investment fund would reimburse the United States for previous military aid, but apparently accepted its assertion that it would help the country recover after the end of the war.

The memo said that “the American people wish to invest alongside the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign and secure Ukraine”.

Zelensky hoped to use the agreement to secure an American security guarantee in the event of a ceasefire agreement, telling European leaders last month that “a ceasefire without security guarantee is dangerous for Ukraine”.

The United States has so far resisted Kyiv security guarantees.

The White House argues that the simple presence of American companies would reject Russia from a new assault, but that did not work exactly when they invaded in 2022.

Reuters

A bakery was affected during a recent Russian strike on Sumy

The Minister of the Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, announced the signing of the memorandum on X, with photos of Svyrydenko and the American Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by signing the document separately on an online call.

“There is a lot to do, but the current rhythm and significant progress give reasons to expect the document to be very beneficial for the two countries,” wrote Svyrydenko.

Bessent said that the details were still under adjustment, but that the agreement is “considerably what we had agreed before”.

Trump hinted at the agreement at a press conference with the Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, saying “We have a mineral agreement which, I suppose, will be signed (next) Thursday … And I suppose they will be up to the agreement. We will see. But we have an agreement on it.”

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, deputy and president of the Ukraine parliamentary committee on the integration of the EU, told the BBC that the Ukrainian Parliament will have “the last word” in the agreement.

She added: “I hope there will be enough reasoning to ensure that everything that is signed, and if it will be ratified that it is in the interest of our country and our people.

The release of the memo is a 30 -day moratorium on the striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure commanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov said Putin had not yet published new ordinances concerning the temporary ceasefire.

On Thursday, Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, met Rubio and Trump Steve Witkoff's special envoy to discuss the way of ending the war.

Sybiha said that they had “discussed the ways to a fair and sustainable peace, including the complete ceasefire, the multinational quota and security guarantees for Ukraine”.

