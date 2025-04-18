



Less now to consider China as an enemy or say that it is the country constituting the largest threat to the United States, an expedition fund in China awaits the inspection by American customs and the protection of borders in a Los Angeles freight installation in 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images) how we did this

Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand how Americans see China and its relations with the United States. The report assesses the American views of China in terms of economics and national security. This analysis is based on previous research on American centers on China's opinions and on the most urgent foreign policy issues of the day to go back, such as the main world conflicts, trade and prices, American military decisions and other related developments of the time.

For this analysis, we interviewed 3,605 American adults from March 24 to March 30, 2025. All those who participated in this survey are a member of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited by the national and random sampling of the residential addresses who agreed to take surveys regularly. This type of recruitment gives almost all adults a chance of selection. Surveys were carried out online or by phone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the American adult population by sex, race, ethnic, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATPS methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, as well as the answers and its methodology.

Americans have largely negative views of China: most have a very or somewhat unfavorable vision of the country, and they tend to name China as a nation that is the greatest threat to the United States.

However, attitudes towards China have warmed up somewhat. For the first time in five years, the part of the Americans with an unfavorable opinion on China fell from the previous year, although slightly, from 81% in 2024 to 77% in 2025. And the part which has a very unfavorable opinion on China fell by 10 percentage points since last year.

The part of the Americans who call China an enemy of the United States, rather than a partner or a competitor, also fell. A third now hold this point of view, compared to 42% last year.

However, when it was asked which country represents the greatest threat to the United States, the Americans mention China more often than any other nation (42%). But the part that names China has dropped 8 points since 2023, when we asked this question for the last time.

These are among the results of a Pew Research Center survey conducted from March 24 to 30, 2025, among 3,605 American adults. The investigation took place in the midst of growing economic tensions between the United States and China, partly caused by quickly changing pricing policies:

Views by the party

The negative attitudes towards China have softened among the Republicans and the self -employed of the Republicans, although they continue to be more critical of the country than the Democrats and the meager Democrats. The share of the Republicans with an unfavorable view of China has been down 8 points since 2024, including a drop of 16 points on the part with a very unfavorable view. In comparison, unfavorable opinions among the Democrats experienced a decrease of 5 points.

Republicans are 14 points less likely than they were in 2024 to qualify China An enemy of the United States since we started asking this question in 2021, the Republicans were generally more likely to call China an enemy than a competitor, but they are now also likely to use each label. Among the Democrats, the share that considers enemy China has dropped 6 points since last year.

For their part, the Democrats have become less likely to appoint China while the country constituting the largest threat to the United States, 28% say that this is the case, against 40% in 2023. The Republicans saw a deaf change at that time (-5 points). For Democrats, a large part of this change concerns an increasing part which called Russia as the main threat to the United States

To learn more about the American opinions of Russia, read the changes of republican opinion on the Russian-Ukraine war.

There have also been pronounced changes compared to previous years in the partisan assessments of the international influence of Chinas:

In 2024, the Republicans were 10 points more likely than the Democrats to say that the global influence of Chinas increased. Now, adults of both parties are also likely to hold this point of view. While the Republicans were more inclined than the Democrats to label China the greatest global economic and military power, Democrats are now more likely to keep these opinions. Views of trade and prices

Americans do not think that the commercial relationship between the United States and China is balanced. Almost half (46%) say that China benefits more from American-Chinese trade, although a quarter say that the two countries also benefit from it; 10% think that the United States is enjoying more.

The majority of Republicans say that China benefits more from the American-Chinese commercial relationship. Democrats are divided between the idea that the two countries also benefit from it and the idea that China benefits more.

We asked the same questions about American trade with Canada and Mexico. The Americans consider the more unbalanced American-Chinese commercial relationship than the others: 26% of Americans say that Canada benefits more than the United States from its commercial relationship, and 29% say it in the case of Mexico.

Americans are largely skeptical about the effects of increased prices on China. About half say that these prices will be bad for the United States, and a similar part says that the prices will be bad for them personally.

Among the Democrats, 80% think that prices will harm the country and 75% believe that these measures will harm them personally. Republicans are more optimistic. While only 17% say that the increase in prices on China will be good for them personally, they are more inclined to say that the prices will be good than bad for the country (44% against 24%).

Related: Americans give the first actions of Trump's foreign policy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2025/04/17/negative-views-of-china-have-softened-slightly-among-americans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos