The UK prohibits EV from some military bases for Chinese spy fear.

Some of the UK's safest military sites are limiting access to electric vehicles through concerns that Chinese technologies built into the vehicle can be used for spies.

According to the Ministry of Defense officials, the Air Force Base staff of RAF Wyton Cambridgeshire was instructed to avoid EV near the base if the vehicle's sensor could be remotely monitored.

This site is one of some restricted access to the vehicle, but the department did not provide a full list for security reasons.

Last month, Defense Minister Vernon Cobaker said Congress said that there is no centralized policy on the movement of Chinese manufacturing vehicles, but some sites have certain rules.

We know that individual defense groups have strict requirements related to electric vehicles on some sites, but they do not provide specific details for security reasons.

Our policies and procedures are considering the potential threats of all types of vehicles, as well as vehicles manufactured in China, and we have issued an appropriate internal direction to all drivers and passengers.

In August, after the commander of RAF Wyton arrived at the EV, the military minister Luke Pollard MP (Centre -Right). Hayley Ward/ UK MOD CROWN Copyright

Almost all EVs contain Chinese parts, and some include Chinese parts due to battery technology and Chinese leads in the sensor. There is a concern that all the sensors used to support battery management, onboard diagnostics or driving can be exploited to collect sensitive data or enable remote monitoring.

I asked about this policy that originally reported in I papers. The Pentagon rejected an overview of which place was affected.

Protecting national security is the basis of everything we do. There is a strict security procedure to protect all sensitive information.

This restriction matches the widespread Western concerns about Chinese technology, which is widespread in important infrastructure.

The intelligence agency warned that certain Chinese manufacturing systems could be used to collect remote measurements, location data and audio recording.

The United Kingdom previously vowed to remove equipment from the government building from the telecommunications company HUAWEI and exclude equipment from the next generation 5G Internet network.

Concerns about Hyundai Motors used in spies have been spoken for a while. In 2021, China feared that the sensor could be used to collect intelligence by prohibiting Tesla cars with several cameras.

The Financial Times reported that earlier this year, the defense security manual has recently been updated that military agents have to avoid dialogue on vehicles or nearby smart technologies.

A British official added: We continue to work all over the government on the potential impact of connect seeded vehicles.

