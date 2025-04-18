American weapons left in Afghanistan sold to militant groups, the sources indicate to the BBC





Yasin Rasouli and Zia Shareyar

BBC Afghan Languages

Getty images

American military equipment and vehicles, including abandoned humve, fell into the hands of the Taliban in 2021

Half a million weapons obtained by the Taliban in Afghanistan have been lost, sold or introduced as a smuggling in militant groups, the sources have declared to the BBC-the UN believing that some fell into the hands of the affiliates of Al-Qaeda.

The Taliban took control of approximately one million weapons and documents of military equipment – which had been mainly funded by the United States – when it regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, according to a former Afghan official who spoke to the BBC anonymously.

While the Taliban progressed through Afghanistan in 2021, many Afghan soldiers went or fled, abandoning their weapons and vehicles. Certain equipment has simply been left by American forces.

The cache included American manufacturing weapons, such as M4 and M16 rifles, as well as other older weapons in Afghan possession which had been left behind decades of conflict.

Sources told the BBC that, during the United Nations Security Council sanctions committee to do in Doha at the end of last year, the Taliban admitted that at least half of this equipment was now “uncompromising”.

One person of the committee said they checked with other sources than the place where half a million items were unknown.

In a report in February, the UN said that the affiliates of Al Qaeda, notably Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban, the Islamic movement of Uzbekistan, the Islamic movement of East Turkestan and the purchased of Yemen, came to the remedial weapons of the Taliban or bought them on the black market.

The BBC has put this to Hamdullah Fitrat, assistant spokesperson for the Taliban government, who told the BBC that he had taken the protection and storage of weapons very seriously.

“All light and heavy weapons are stored safely. We strongly reject the allegations of smuggling or loss,” he said.

A United Nations 2023 report said the Taliban has enabled local commanders to keep 20% of the American weapons seized and that the black market is prosperous accordingly. These commanders are affiliated with the Taliban but often have a certain degree of autonomy in their regions.

The UN noted that the “donation of weapons is widely practiced between local commanders and combatants to consolidate power. The black market remains a rich source of weapons for the Taliban”.

A former journalist from the city of Kandahar told the BBC that an open arm market existed there for a year after the Taliban taking of control, but has since been underground via the WhatsApp messaging service. With that, rich individuals and local commanders exchange new American weapons and equipment – mainly weapons left by forces supported by the United States.

The number of weapons recorded by the American organization responsible for supervising the Afghan reconstruction projects, known as Sigar, is less than those cited by our sources, but in a 2022 report, he recognized that he was unable to obtain precise information.

The reason for this was that the equipment was funded and provided by various American departments and organizations over the years.

Sigar added that there had been “gaps and problems with the Dod [Department of Defense] Process for monitoring equipment in Afghanistan “for more than a decade.

He also criticized the State Department, adding: “The State provided us with limited, inaccurate and premature information on the equipment and the funds it left.” The ministry denied that it was.

Getty images

The Taliban rejected the assertions that weapons were brought in smuggling or lost

This is really a political problem, and US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he would recover the arms of Afghanistan. He said that $ 85 billion (66 billion) of advanced weapons were left there.

“Afghanistan is one of the largest military equipment sellers in the world, you know why? They sell the equipment we left,” Trump said at his first meeting of the new administration.

“I want to examine this. If we need to pay them, it's good, but we want our military equipment to come back.”

The president's figure was disputed because the money spent in Afghanistan also financed training and wages. In addition, Afghanistan did not appear in the 25 largest exporters of International Stockholm Peace Research Major Arms last year.

In response to Trump's comments, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban chief spokesman, told Afghan State TV: “We seized these weapons from the previous administration and use them to defend the country and counter any threat.”

The Taliban regularly paraded American weapons, including in Bagram aerodrome, which served as the American main basis, and reflect them as a symbols of victory and legitimacy.

After having withdrawn in 2021, the Pentagon said that the American equipment left in Afghanistan has been handicapped, but the Taliban has since built a competent soldier using American weapons and acquired superiority over rival groups, such as the National Front of Resistance and the Islamic State Khorasan – the regional subsidiary of the Islamic State group.

A source from the former Afghan government told the BBC that “hundreds” of unused humve, vehicles protected by embuscles (MRAP) and Black Hawk helicopters remain in Kandahar warehouses.

The Taliban presented part of this equipment captured in propaganda videos, but their ability to operate and maintain advanced machines, such as Black Hawk helicopters, is limited due to a lack of trained personnel and technical expertise. A large part of this sophisticated equipment remains non -operational.

However, the Taliban were able to use simpler equipment, such as humvees and light weapons, in their operations.

While Donald Trump seems determined to recover American weapons from Afghanistan, the former Sigar chief, John Sopko, says that such an attempt would be useless.

During a recent event organized by the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies, he said that “the cost would exceed its real value”.

It remains to be seen if Trump will take measures, but, in the meantime, concerns about the spread of weapons in the region and access by militant groups are not resolved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr78nkg548lo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos