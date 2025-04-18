The police illegally passed the number of British consumers, the police said.





In the UK, the number of people who streamed illegally sports or other channels passed the roof of the police that had already been driven out for prosecution to prosecute consumers who violated the law, the Britains Intellectual Property Crime Department said.

Emma Warbey, a police officer of the police intellectual property and a police officer of the police intellectual property, admitted that an individual can use a broken illegal fire stick without the risk of the team's arrest without a crime group and resale organized by the head of such a plan.

The use of Internet TV media boxes or sticks that can be used to illegally stream has been widely used, and broadcasters have warned the evaluation of the sports rights market.

This box can be pre -loaded with software that can stream illegal sports and channels around the world.

Warbey said that it would be wrong to see that seeing the media and other paid TV contents using illegal streams is a way of not having to point out the media for fraud and organizational criminal organizations.

She said her team tried to deal with people on the top of the reseller and the tree.

She added: we always follow the money and go for a larger organization crime group and a larger organized crime network.

Broadcasters and lawmakers have raised concerns that the increase in the use of illegal streaming devices will help to normalize illegal cloning for many sports fans in the UK and Europe.

The increase in illegal sports is in danger of undermining the value of exclusive soccer and other sports across the UK and Europe, and warned that the use of illegal streams was considered a crime without sacrifice.

Warbey said the police found a clear connection between the sports that were illegally replicated by money laundering and fraud, which the user should pay more attention.

The criminals are not crimes without sacrifice because they use the money, your difficult money, many other things, normal drugs, forcibly forced labor, people's trafficking, and many criminals for feeding.

The police first stopped with the lower -level sellers of illegal TV services and used unwanted letters, Warbey said. We basically, we know what you are doing. This is how you wake up, and if you continue, we will come and arrest you.

Such letters can be very effective because they are very widespread in England. If you were a 22 -year -old child in the bedroom and the police appeared, it had a big impact. We cannot arrest everyone in England. I tried to see other tactics.

Warbey also warned that many consumers would not realize that they would provide personal information and increase the risk of fraud.

She said the cost of a crisis was already added to the rise of illegal but cheaper means.

Last month, SKY accused Amazon for not doing more to deal with the use of fire sticks in illegal content. Amazon Stick estimates that it takes about half of the illegal streaming of the Premier League football only in the UK, and it takes hundreds of millions of dollars in the industry.

Amazon said in the market that it has banned the sale of illegal streaming devices and infringing third -party rights. Firefighting TV services included a device warning to customers about the risk of installing or using apps from unknown sources.

SKY presumes that Amazon Sticks accounts for about half of the illegal streams of the Premier League football in Duncan Selby/Alarmy.

The London Police supervise efforts to solve illegal cloning with the initiative of fraud, but the Warbeys team supports funds at the intellectual property office.

Companies such as SKY can also carry out personal prosecution and cooperate with other police from all over the country. SKY has been ordered by a high court order for Internet service providers to block illegal illegal activities that cannot be streamed in soccer games and TV shows.

Criminal investigations and court cases can take several months. In other words, resources must be assigned to a larger criminal organization. Last year, the Warbeys team closed one of the world's largest illegal online streaming services used by about 2.2 million people around the world as a member of the International Police Operation. One of her longest lasts will go to court in October.

Such an example emphasized that it is necessary to go for criminals on the top of the tree. [who] She said there will be tens of thousands of resellers all over the country, she said.

She said that it is not just pirate sports. Criminals also sell access to all TV shows and channels that are not available in the UK. This also works in a different way with a gang that sells a British stream like Europe's iPlayer.

