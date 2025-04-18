



The best United States, French and Ukrainians met in Paris on Thursday for talks who could see European officials reintegrated into the decreased negotiations led by the United States to end the Ukraine War.

French President Emmanuel Macron personally received US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, who recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin while Trump administration is trying to conclude an agreement to end the three -year war.

A source of the French government described talks as “positive and constructive” and announced that there would be other discussions involving main European, Ukrainian and American officials in London next week.

“I believe that Americans see the interest of working in this format,” said journalists on condition of anonymity, after a day of consecutive discussions.

High civil servants from Great Britain and Germany, as well as Ukrainian presidential advisor Andrii Yermak, were also in Paris. Before the talks, Macron's office said that the objective was to “revise progress on peace negotiations made to end the Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

Zelenskyy: “We have to put pressure on the killers”

In the perspective of its inauguration in January, American president Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine quickly, which began when Russia launched a large -scale invasion in February 2022.

Shortly after taking office, Trump finished European leaders by opening bilateral talks with the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine, putting the touch of traditional allies who, like the United States, channeled billions of dollars to Ukraine while he is fighting against Russia.

Trump tells Russia to “move” on Ukraine

These talks have not yet led to significant breakthroughs. A few weeks ago, Putin rejected a Ukrainian proposal for a ceasefire, irritating the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on these gatherings in Paris to put pressure on the Kremlin.

“Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We have to put pressure on the killers … to end this war and guarantee lasting peace,” he wrote on Telegram.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the talks. “Unfortunately, we see Europeans focus on the continuation of the war,” he said.

Transatlantic rapprochement in cards?

The first months of Trump's second term in the White House were very difficult for transatlantic relations, not only because of the Ukrainian negotiations.

In the past few weeks, the bursts of opening the trade war, with 10%prices, almost all goods imported into the United States, have also been a bad shock for Europe.

When Rubio met his NATO counterparts, most of whom are also EU member states in Brussels two weeks ago, he had a lot of trouble emphasizing that the United States still appreciated the Defense Alliance and its European partners. But many allies have expressed their exasperation with Trump's prices and the American insistence to spend 5% of GDP for defense.

Since then, the Trump administration has moved away from some of its more extreme threats to trade measures, calling for a three -month break to allow negotiations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went to Washington on Thursday, Trump said he was planning a trade agreement with the EU, potentially pointing out a way to get out of the tariff dispute.

Europe is trying to resume headquarters at the table

While the United States has moved away from Ukraine and cultivated a potential rapprochement with Russia, Macron, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, coordinated a group of around thirty countries trying to fill the possible vacuum for Ukraine.

The couple provides for a “comfort force” of international troops to dissuade new Russian incursions into a post-conflict scenario. The Kremlin criticized the initiative as a provocation.

Russia warns Germany against the supply of missiles to Ukraine

However, many officials from NATO countries believe that such a force would de facto require a certain form of American support to be viable.

The same source of the French government which announced follow-up talks in London said they thought that the United States had greatly appreciated the Franco-British initiative in recent weeks.

For European officials, Thursday's talks may have offered a chance to fully reintegrate into the currently blocked negotiations and reshape them in their favor. Some of the floated terms during the negotiations were unacceptable for both Ukraine and the EU.

An EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity before the start of discussions, said it was a good first step. “It depends a lot on how they concretely involve Europeans in negotiations in the future.”

But Marie Dumoulin, analyst of the European Council for Foreign Relations, sees things a little differently. “For me, this meeting rather concerns Europeans who are trying to clarify in the United States how they can contribute to the future of Ukraine and to the future security of Ukraine,” she told DW.

“This may mean that the United States understands that Europeans will have to be on a future agreement, which the Russians have already specified. I am not sure that we can see it as a kind of rapprochement.”

Published by: Davis Vanopdorp

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/after-us-talks-is-europe-back-in-the-game-on-ukraine/a-72278916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

