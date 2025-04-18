USS Ultimatum on the Ukrainian peace agreement





The United States will decide in the coming days if it will abandon its efforts to negotiate a cease-fire agreement during the war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

Why it matters

Before his re -election in November, US President Donald Trump defended a commitment to end the largest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War in just 24 hours.

Although widely understood as an unrealistic window, the commitment reported that the inbound administration would make a cease-fire agreement for the war one of its main priorities.

But months later, the White House conceded that Trump had been “continuously frustrated” by negotiations, the president at various times putting the blame on kyiv and Moscow for having triggered discussions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris on Thursday, April 17, 2025. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Julien de Rosa, swimming pool via what know

“We are now reaching a point where we have to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not, this is why we are committing both sides,” Rubio told the media before leaving Le Bourget airport in Paris on Friday.

The Secretary of State said that he went to the French capital on Thursday to discuss “more specific contours” on what would be necessary to guarantee a cease-fire in Ukraine.

Senior Ukrainian officials met an American delegation in Paris, as well as members of the “coalition of voluntary countries” led by the United Kingdom and France, responsible for providing security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a cease-fire contract.

“We have to determine very quickly now – and I'm talking about a few days – whether or not it is” in the coming weeks, “said Rubio.

“If this can, we are ready to do whatever we can to make it easier and make sure that it happens, that it ends in a lasting and fair way,” said Rubio.

“If it is not possible – if we are so distant that it will not happen – then I think that the president is probably at a point where he will say:” Well, we have finished “”, he added.

Trump directed the White House towards a rapprochement with the Kremlin, watched with apprehension by most American allies and many domestic legislators.

The president accused Monday the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky of starting the war over three years ago, telling journalists: “You are not starting a war with someone 20 times your size and hope people give you missiles.”

Trump also accused Zelensky of being a “dictator”, while launching Russian President Vladimir Putin the same label. Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Zelensky, said that the Ukrainian delegation had “very significant” conversations with officials gathered in Paris.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, said that he had bilateral interviews with Rubio alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yermak and kyiv, Andriy Sybiha, as well as the special envoys of Trump, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.

Witkoff, in charge of negotiations in the Middle East, quickly became the main point of contact for Moscow. He visited Russia three times, in particular by traveling to Saint Petersburg earlier this month for a meeting of almost five hours with Putin and the main aids of the Kremlin. Kellogg, Russia and the Ukrainian envoy, worked with Ukrainian teams.

Witkoff told Fox News on Monday that he had convincing discussions with the Kremlin, Russia had presented Putin's point of view for a “permanent” peace beyond an immediate cease-fire contract, Witkoff said. He did not develop more.

Russia has established important conditions for its consent to a cease-fire in Ukraine, many of which have been categorically excluded by kyiv, including the dismantling of its soldiers, without way to NATO and the recognition of the grip of Russia on the territory seized.

Moscow currently controls approximately a fifth of Ukraine. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it seemed “very, very positively the constructive and significant contacts that took place” between Witkoff and the senior Russian officials.

“This peace agreement concerns these so-called five territories, but there is so much more,” said Witkoff.

Witkoff seems to refer to Crimea, the Russia peninsula seized kyiv in 2014 and four regions annexed to continental Ukraine. The Kremlin said in the fall of 2022 that it annexed the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk known collectively as Donbas, as well as the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia of Ukraine.

This has not been internationally recognized, and Russia does not fully control these regions, also called Obestes. Trump officials have increasingly reported that a peace agreement could involve Moscow's continuous control of these Ukraine pieces.

The Trump administration has broken Ukraine access to the United States derivatives and interrupted all American military aid in Kyiv in March in an apparent offer to push Ukraine to the negotiation table. The American president also threatened Russia with new sanctions, but said he was reluctant to adopt this.

“If there is no sufficiently strong pressure on Russia, they will continue to do what they are used to – they will continue to wage war,” said Zelensky in his evening speech on Monday.

Friday, separately, the Ukrainian Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, said Thursday late Thursday that kyiv and Washington “took a step” towards signing an agreement of rare earth minerals.

The announcement marks the first progress towards a complete agreement which was endangered by cycles of tense talks and the disastrous visit to the White House of Zelensky in February.

The Trump administration positioned the agreement as a remuneration for tens of billions of dollars in military aid that the United States sent to Ukraine after Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022. Kyiv pushed this characterization.

What people say

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists on Friday: “We are not going to continue to fly all over the world and meet after a meeting after a meeting if no progress is made.”

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, said that kyiv had reaffirmed that she “sought to end the war as soon as possible and continued to support the initiative of a total ceasefire-this is the proposal that we accepted by the United States on March 11 at Din Din Din [Saudi Arabia]. “”

What happens next

Another series of ceasefire talks will take place in London next week.

