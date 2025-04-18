The United States wants to load Chinese ships to dock in American ports





The United States has unveiled plans to impose new port costs on Chinese ships, saying that it aims to revive American naval construction against the domination of Chinese in industry.

President Donald Trump embarked on a radical trade war with China, a decision that his administration depicts as an attempt to bring manufacturing to the United States, but that criticism and many economists fear could trigger a global recession and an increase in consumer prices.

The opinion of the Federal Register published by the American commercial representative (USTR) said Thursday that the American government would charge costs on all Chinese construction ships and made up in American ports according to the net tonnage or the goods made on each trip.

The new costs will be applied in around 180 days, deployed gradually and could be raised in the coming years, according to the advice of the USTR.

The latest announcements of the proposals floated in February to charge ships built in China up to 1.5 million dollars per calling call, which had caused a generalized reaction of the industry, Reuters reported.

The ships and the expedition are essential to American economic security and the free movement of trade, said US trade representative Jamieson Greer in a statement.

Trump administrations will begin to reverse Chinese domination, respond to threats from the American supply chain and send a demand signal for ships built in the United States.

The American plan caused a solid Pekin response.

China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this, said on Friday in a statement. China will closely follow the relevant developments in the United States and resolutely take the necessary measures to protect its own rights and interests.

And at a regular press conference, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinas, Lin Jian, said that the taxation of shipping costs and the addition of prices on loading and unloading equipment were measures that harm others and the United States himself.

It increases not only shipping costs and disrupts the stability of global industry, but also increases inflation pressures in the United States, harming the interests of American consumers and companies, said Lin, adding that the measures would not be able to revitalize the American naval construction industry.

From October 14, ships belonging to the Chinese and operated will be invoiced $ 50 per net tonne, a rate that will increase by $ 30 per year over the next three years.

Ships built in Chinese belonging to non -Chinese companies will be billed $ 18 per net tonne, with annual increases of $ 5 over the same period.

The new samples from Chinese loading ships add trade tensions to climb between the two largest economies in the world. Trump has already increased 145% prices combined on Chinese manufacturing goods while Beijing retaliated with 125% of rights to American goods.

Speaking to journalists from prices to the White House earlier Thursday, Trump reported a potential stop of tariff hikes in Tit-For-Tat, which China has described as a set of figures devoid of meaning.

I don't want them to go higher because at a certain time, you do it where people do not buy, he said.

Beijing said last Friday that he did not intend to raise prices on American goods higher than the rate it had announced.

Trump also told journalists on Thursday that he wanted to negotiate trade agreements with all countries, including China. He noted that his administration is expressed with Chinese officials in order to conclude an agreement.

The day before, a person familiar with Chinese governments believed that China was open to trade negotiations with the United States, but that any talks should be based on more important respect and coherence and reciprocity of the Trump administration.

Shawn Deng contributed the reports.

