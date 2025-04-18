



Students, researchers and demonstrators come together during a protest against the financing reductions of the Trump administration on research, health and higher education at the University of California in Los Angeles on April 8.

TOGGL LEGEND ROBYN Beck / AFP via Getty Images

A French university that courts American academics said that it had already received nearly 300 requests from researchers looking for “refugee status” in the midst of the elimination of funding by President Trump for several scientific programs.

Last month, Aix-Marseille University, one of the oldest and largest universities in the country, announced that it accepted applications for its SAFE Place for Science program, which, according to him, offers “a safe and stimulating environment for scientists wishing to continue their research at complete freedom”.

This week, Aix-Marseille said he received 298 requests, and 242 of them were eligible and currently reviewed. Among the eligible candidates, 135 are American, 45 have dual nationality, 17 are French and 45 come from other countries, the university said.

“I am happy that this request for the creation of scientific refugee status found both the media and the political traction,” said President of the University Ric Berton in a statement.

The University of Public Research said that there is a uniform split between male and female candidates, with history of various prestigious American institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, NASA, Pennsylvania, Columbia, Yale and Stanford. About 20 Americans will be accepted in the program to start in June.

“We, at Aix-Marseille University, are convinced that mobilization to meet the challenges that scientific research is confronted must be collective in France and Europe,” said Berton.

The Trump administration has prioritized aggressive expenditure reductions and the federal reduction of the workforce, leading to a battle for the best and most brilliant in America.

Already, for example, universities and medical research facilities should lose billions of federal funds within the framework of the National Institutes of Health. And the declines on federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs compromised research from climate change to biomedical research.

Aix-Marseille is not the only European institution hoping to capitalize on the leak of the brains of America.

Last month, Centralsuplec, France, announced a 3.2 million dollars grant to help finance American research that had been interrupted in the United States. And the Netherlands, the Minister of Education, Culture and Sciences, EPPO Bruins, wrote in a letter to Parliament that he asked to create a fund to bring the best international scientists to the Netherlands.

There is evidence that these supplications reach curious ears.

Last month, in the journal Nature, more than 1,200 respondents identifying themselves as scientists cited Trump funding reductions as reasons why they planned to move to Canada or Europe.

The discussion forums examined by NPR show that academics have reached the same conclusions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/18/nx-s1-5368132/us-researchers-scientists-apply-french-university-program

