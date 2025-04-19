I do not want to give money to this America: tourists fears to travel to Trump | US immigration





Last year, when Joe Biden was the American president, Jenny and her husband reserved a trip to Boston for June 2025.

The British couple had already gone to New York and wanted to see more countries. But after the re -election of Donald Trumps in November, Jenny said that a shadow had started to come across their travel plans.

Since Trump took office, reports have emerged from American border points from tourists who are held and questioned, people with work permits sent to ICE detention centers and even an American citizen have apparently said to leave the country as well as people who are wrongly deported.

Visits abroad in the United States fell 11.6% in March compared to the same month of last year, according to the US National Travel and Tourism Office.

I had the feeling more and more that I really did not want to give this new America our money, said Jenny, a former 54 -year -old librarian from Northampothire. But it took the news of prisoners of airports and borders to really crystallize our concerns in action.

The pair decided to cancel the trip.

Dozens of people answered an online call to share their opinions on travel in the United States in the light of Trump administration policies. While several people have reported no problem in entering and leaving the United States, others have spoken of anxiety on the border and unpleasant interactions with those responsible, although many people have raised it as a long-standing problem.

Jenny said it was scary to see detainee and deportation reports in the supposed country of free.

After decided not to travel, we feel so relieved, she said. We have now canceled the flights and the hotel and we head for Crete for a week instead. Well, visit Boston when Trump has left for a long time.

Several people who contacted after trailing in the United States recently reported any problem on the border. Sarah, a 39 -year -old woman working in financial services and lives in the Hertfordshire, took her seven -year -old daughter to Miami, the Everglades and Disney and Universal Parks in Orlando this spring.

We were a little nervous at the idea of ​​going, given a recent cover, she said. In a funny way, our seven-year-old child asked earlier this year: are we still going to America now that man is back?

Aside from managers of the Bourru border at the airport, they found that everything was fine. My husband and I had a conversation on how we were probably quite privileged on the border, compared to other families, said Sarah.

It made me think, do I have disproportionately frightened of something because of hearing coverage of rare or on-board cases? I tend to be fairly focused on the data, so hearing these stories in the news, we tried not to worry and simply thought that we have done everything we have to do with visas and documents.

Sarah said her daughter had had a good time in Florida and the parks. When we left the airport in Miami, she said: the cars are massive!

But for some foreign citizens with partners from the United States, traveling there seems particularly inducing anxiety. Paul *, a 44 -year -old French citizen living near the Swiss border, is in a long distance relationship with his fiancée, who lives in Detroit. He plans to fly from Paris to Chicago in June.

I am very uncomfortable to travel because I fear being denied entry or worse, to be detained for any reason and to no longer be able to set foot in the United States, he said. Like my fiancée and I plan to get married in the United States in the fall, this would seriously compromise our plans. For the moment, he plans to fly.

A silver lining of increased attention to the American border, he said, could be the exposure of hardly recommendable practices for a long time.

Rightly so, were all dismayed by these recent stories, said Paul, adding that he hoped that these incidents would allow Westerners to think about how border authorities had long treated certain groups.

Alex, 39, a Dutch official with Peruvian training, said that when he went to Peru to see his family in 2017, he was subjected to a very angry interrogation by a border manager during a stopover in Miami. He said they had examined his computer and books and asked if he was a communist.

I think it was intimidation for himself, said Alex. In all honesty, I am quite afraid of traveling to the United States, but at the same time, I cannot help but have this strong feeling of irony about this whole situation. Europeans can now deal with treatment of the United States which was previously reserved for people in developing countries.

* Some names have been modified.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/18/america-tourists-fears-us-travel-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos