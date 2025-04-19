The BBC sound is delayed to listeners other than the UK.





Rebekah Wilson

Bbc news me

Bbc

The BBC delayed blocking the BBC sound app for the audience other than the UK.

After the company's decision, listeners other than the UK meant that they could access Radio 4 and World Service only through the new audio section of BBC.com.

In the statement, the BBC said, “We will not close the BBC sound other than the UK until we confirm this plan so that we can continue to use other BBC stations.”

There was a question about what it meant to be involved in the BBC Radio Ulster or Radio Foyle Online.

The BBC added: “BBC Studios recently launched a new audio service outside the UK on BBC.com and BBC apps.

But at the same time, he said he is looking for a station that can be found outside of the UK.

“This includes the BBC's music station. BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 3, 6MUSIC, 1XTRA and Asian Network, as well as the BBC broadcasting stations around the country and the region including local radio.”

The BBC added, “We will prioritize the country with the highest demand for the BBC's audio service.”

In a post about X, former Irish government minister, Charlie Plana, said the delay was “good news.”

“Tens of thousands of people from all over Ireland enjoy the BBC sound every day.”

“The British/Irish relationship will be provided well by maintaining the current state,” he added.

What is the BBC sound?

The BBC SOUNDS is the online home of the BBC Radio.

People can listen to Live Radio Stream, Custom Programs, Podcasts, Audio Books and Music Mixes.

You can access it through the sound website or dedicated app. People can listen to many smart speakers and internet wireless devices.

What was your plan to happen?

The BBC sound is expected to be blocked for audiences other than the UK and has influenced international listeners who have already seen changes in audio products.

There are new audio sections on bbc.com (international website with advertisements) and BBC apps.

They can access the BBC's present and archive podcast portfolio, but can access two radio stations, world services and radio 4.

The BBC Sounds Service's Geo -blocking date was not confirmed, but the BBC said it would be in 2025.

Geographical blocking restricts access to services and content online according to the user's physical location.

The BBC said that UK users who spend their vacations other than the UK will be able to use the BBC sound app for a short time.

