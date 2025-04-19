STARMER and TRUMP discuss the 'productive' trade dialogue and say 10 people.





Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discussed the “progress and productive” trade talks in the first phone after the US president imposed a tariff on British products.

Mr. Downing Street said he emphasized his dedication to “the importance of protecting freedom and open trade and the interests of the state.”

They also added that the two leaders also discussed the situation of Ukrainian and Iran and the recent acts of Yemen's Houseis.

KEIR hopes to secure a transaction with the United States after Trump unveils 10% tariffs on British products, then publishes a 25% high percentage of automobiles, steel and aluminum imports.

“The leaders started by discussing continuous and productive discussions about trade between England and the United States,” NO 10 said in a statement.

According to the ruling of the White House's call, the two leaders discussed quantum trade and discussed the conversations in which Ukraine's conflict was brought to peaceful resolutions and local security in the Middle East.

Trump added that he is looking forward to his visit to his head with Charles III in England at the end of this year.

JD VANCE vice president said that there is a “good opportunity” to reach trade trade with England on Tuesday.

Trump announced the firing of tariffs early this month, and stocks on the global stock market plunged.

The largest company's S & P 500 index listed on the US, UK FTSE 100, Germany DAX and France CAC 40, Trump delayed some tariffs and excluded exceptions, but restored lower value than before April 2.

The current tariff policy now gives 10% “baseline” tariffs for all income from the UK, France and other long -standing trade partners. China is facing much more severe tariffs.

Targets are taxes for businesses that buy property from abroad, but companies often deliver costs to consumers or overseas sellers in tariffs.

The World Trade Organization said the International Monetary Fund has lowered its predictions on growth, according to Wednesday that global trade will be reduced as a result of tariffs.

The United Kingdom is trying to avoid tariffs by agreeing with economic transactions with the United States, and the EU and Canada responded to opposition tariffs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8073jzr1xko The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

