



The American proposals for a peace agreement to end the Russian war against Ukraine would leave the territories occupied under Russian control and facilitate sanctions against Moscow, reported Bloomberg on April 18, citing anonymous European officials.

The reports one day came after the cease-fire talks between European, Ukrainian and American officials in Paris, where the contours of the American plan were discussed.

US officials told European counterparts during the meetings they were aimed at obtaining a full ceasefire in Ukraine in a few weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing unknown sources.

Washington's proposals include an effective frost on the Russian war, and kyiv's aspirations to join NATO would also be out of the table, according to Bloomberg sources.

It is not clear if the United States proposes to recognize de facto control of Russia in the occupied territories or the recognition of jurus as Russian.

One of the officials told Bloomberg that the American plans, which require a more in -depth discussion with kyiv, would not be a final settlement and that the European allies would not recognize the occupied territories as Russians.

The American special envoy Steve Witkoff, who also attended the Paris talks, suggested that a potential peace agreement could focus on the status of five territories. He probably referred to Crimea, annexed illegally by Russia in 2014, as well as the partially occupied obligations of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which were annexed in 2022.

Witkoff also told President Donald Trump that giving Moscow “the property” of four occupied Ukrainian regions would be the quickest way to make a ceasefire, Reuters reported on April 11, citing two unnamed American officials and five other unhappy sources.

On April 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Witkoff of having propagated Russian propaganda and overcoming his authority by discussing Ukrainian territory in peace talks with rear channels with Moscow.

Zelensky has repeatedly said that Ukraine would not recognize occupied regions as Russians as part of a peace agreement.

Officials also told Bloomberg that if Russia did not accept to stop the fighting, the talks would be in vain. They would have declared that the supply of Ukraine of security guarantees to ensure that any agreement was essential.

The United States and Ukraine accepted a complete ceasefire on March 11, but Russia rejected it.

Instead, Ukraine, Russia and the United States agreed on March 25 to stop attacks on energy infrastructure and black sea fights.

However, the Kremlin also blocked the partial ceasefire, saying that the ceasefire of the Black Sea would only take effect after certain sanctions against Russia are lifted. Russia and Ukraine have also accused each other of having violated the prohibition of strikes in energy infrastructure.

Despite this, the US vice-president JD Vance said on April 18 that the United States was optimistic, this can end the Russian War and had “interesting things to report”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on April 18 that the United States would abandon efforts to negotiate an agreement if no breakthrough was soon made. Speaking after the Paris meetings, he said that Trump was interested in a resolution but has “other priorities” if the Kremlin refuses to commit.

Ukraine-US Minerals deals to respect the EU entry efforts; The discussions to conclude on April 26, said a memorandum

The Ukrainian government of April 18 has published the text of a recently signed memorandum describing an unanswered mineral agreement with the United States.

