



Washington (AP) A new US intelligence assessment has found no coordination between Tren of Aragua and the Venezuelan government, contradicting the statements that Trump administration officials have made to justify their invocation of the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies and expelling Venezuelan migrants, according to American officials.

The classified assessment of the National Intelligence Council, published this month, is more complete and authoritarian than an earlier intelligence product published on February 26 and reported last month by the New York Times, according to two US officials familiar with the evaluation. They were not allowed to approach the question publicly and spoke under the guise of anonymity.

The new assessment arouses the comments of the 18 agencies that make up the intelligence community. He said on several occasions that Tren of Aragua, a gang from a prison in Venezuela, is not coordinated with the president of the country or supported by the president of the country, Nicols Maduro, nor of senior officials from the Venezuelan government. Although the evaluation found minimal contact between certain gang members and low -level members of the Venezuelan government, there was a consensus that there was no coordination or directive role between the gang and the government.

The evaluation provided a extensive support and supply for these claims, according to the officials. Of the 18 organizations that make up the intelligence community for American governments, only one FBI did not agree with the conclusions.

It is not uncommon for intelligence agencies to differ in their assessments on issues of great public interest. But the last evaluation was important for its almost unanimity.

Several years ago, under the former director Christopher Wray, the FBI evaluated that the Pandemic COVVI-19 is probably from a laboratory leak, although it was hardly the uniform consensus. The position obtained recent support from a declassified CIA assessment in January.

Questioned on Friday, the White House shared a declaration from the office of the national intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard.

President Trump has taken necessary and historical measures to protect our nation when he expelled these violent terrorists from Tren from Aragua, the statement said. Now that America is safer without these terrorists in our cities, the actors of the deep state have used their propaganda arms to attack the successful policies of the presidents.

The evaluation comes in the midst of a court decision on the law on extraterrestrial enemies

The results of the intelligence assessments come when the Supreme Court judged last week that the Trump administration can use the law on extraterrestrial enemies, a law of 1798 in wartime, to expel Venezuelan migrants but that migrants must obtain justice hearings before they are taken in the United States.

Tren de Aragua was linked to a series of abductions, extortion and other crimes in the Western hemisphere. These activities are linked to a massive exodus of millions of Venezuelans while their economy of countries collapse in the last decade.

The law on extraterrestrial enemies was created to give the president large powers to imprison and expel non-citizens in wartime. So far, it has only been used three times, more recently, eight decades ago during the Second World War to justify the detention of Japanese-American civilians.

The American Civil Liberties Union, who has filed legal challenges in the use of Trump's administrations in the law, argues that Trump does not have the power to use the law on extraterrestrial enemies against a criminal gang rather than a recognized state.

Trump says that Tren of Aragua has infiltrated the Maduro government

President Donald Trump invoked the law in March, declaring in a proclamation that Tren of Aragua is closely aligned, and in fact infiltrated the Maduro regime, including his military and law apparatus.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi repeated this assertion on Monday evening in an interview on Fox News Channel. Bondi defended the invocation of the law in wartime and described Tren as Aragua a foreign arm of the Venezuelan government.

They are organized. They have a control structure. And they have invaded our country, she said.

Last month, the Trump administration used the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies to steal more than 130 men accused of being Gangador members, where the United States paid for men to be detained in a notorious prison. The Venezuelans expelled under the law received no possibility of challenging orders, and lawyers for many men said there were no evidence that they were gang members.

The Trump administration argued that the gang has become an invasion force and appointed it, as well as seven other criminal groups, as foreign terrorist organizations.

The latest information assessment was reported Thursday by the Washington Post.

The editors of the Associated Press David Klepper and Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

