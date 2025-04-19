



The United States Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to suspend the expulsion of a group of so-called Venezuelan gang members.

Men are detained in detention in northern Texas by virtue of a 18th century war law, and a group of civil freedoms continued the government by saying that they had no change to challenge their case in court.

Donald Trump sent members of Venezuelan gangs accused to a notorious mega-jail in Salvador, invoking the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 which gives the president the power to order the detention and the deportation of the natives or the citizens of the “enemy” nations without usual processes.

The act had previously been used only three times, all during the war.

It was invoked last time during the Second World War, when people of Japanese origin were imprisoned without trials and thousands of dispatch in internment camps.

Since its entry into office in January, Trump's hard immigration policies have encountered a number of legal obstacles.

Trump had accused the Venezuelan gang Tren of Aragua of “perpetrating, trying and threatening an invasion or a predatory foray” on American territory.

Out of 261 Venezuelans deported to Salvador, on April 8, 137, were withdrawn under the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, a senior administration, the American information partner of the BBC, told CBS.

A lower court temporarily blocked these deportations on March 15.

The Supreme Court initially ruled on April 8 that Trump could use the law on extraterrestrial enemies to expel members of alleged gangs, but the deportees must have the opportunity to challenge their withdrawal.

The trial which led to Saturday's order said that the Venezuelans detained in northern Texas had been notified of their imminent deportation in English, despite an inmate speaking only Spanish.

The challenge of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also declared that the men had not been informed that they had the right to challenge the decision before the court.

“Without the intervention of this court, tens or hundreds of members of the proposed course can be withdrawn from a possible sentence to life in Salvador without any opportunity to challenge their designation or withdrawal,” said the trial.

The judges of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissident on Saturday.

In his second inaugural speech in January, Trump undertook to “eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing a devastating American ground crime”.

In the best profiled case, the government admitted that it was mistakenly expelled the National Salvador Kilmar Brego Garca, but argues that he is a member of the MS-13 gang, that his lawyer and his family denied. Mr. Brego Garca has never been found guilty of a crime.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the government should facilitate Brego Garca, but the Trump administration said it would never “never live” in the United States.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a democrat in Maryland, visited Mr. Brego Garca in Salvador and said that he had been transferred from the Mega-Jail Cecot (Terrorism Confinement Center) in a new prison.

