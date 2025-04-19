The total climbs of American measles at 800 cases, 10 epidemics





In the midst of an increasing number of epidemics, including a large centered in western Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States in its weekly update reported 88 additional measles cases, pushing the national total to 800.

The pace of activity in the first 4 months of the year is on the right track to succeed in the 2019 total of 1,274 cases, which was most since the United States officially eliminated the virus in 2000. In its update, the CDC said that 94% of cases this year were among the epidemics, which have reached 10 more than the previous week.

Half of all American states have reported cases, some of which are linked to international travel. Among the diseases reported so far, 96% of patients were not vaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. So far, 85 patients (11%) have been hospitalized, the number of deaths remaining 3.

Texas approaches 600 infections

In the hot spot of the main epidemic, Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) has today reported 36 more cases since April 15, increasing the total of the State to 597, including 371 from the county of Gaines, although 24 other counties have also reported cases.

In its list of other cases of measles, TDSHS reported that 15 patients in the County Upshur box in the eastern part of the State, 2 of which are residents of the County of Upshur. Officials examine the residence status of other patients to determine whether the cases are linked to the epidemic in western Texas.

Epidemics of New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma were also linked to the epidemic of western Texas. The Kansas Ministry of Health and Environment reported this week 5 other cases, bringing its total to 37 infections in eight counties.

Michigan reports the epidemic, Montana reports the cases

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services of Michigan and the Department of Health of the Mid-Michigan District reported the first state epidemic of the State since 2019, which implies three cases of the county of Montcalm in the western part of the State. The manager added that the epidemic was initially linked to a large epidemic in progress in Ontario, Canada.

In other developments in epidemic, the Ministry of Public Health and Social Services of Montana confirmed yesterday the first cases of state measles since 1990. Officials said they were investigating in five cases, including children and adults living in the county of Gallatin who were exposed to measles while traveling outside the state.

Not all were vaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. Officials said that patients isolated at home and that so far two potential public exhibition sites in Belgrade and Bozeman have been identified.

