



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, Abbas Araghchi, questioned the intentions of the United States one day before a second cycle of nuclear talks took place with Washington.

The new round will take place a week after the two countries have organized their highest level negotiations since US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned a 2015 nuclear agreement three years later. Iran has since abandoned all the limits of its nuclear program and enriches uranium up to 60% purity near the levels of weapons of 90%.

Although we have serious doubts about the intentions and motivations of the American party, in any case, we will participate in Tomorrows negotiations, Araghchi said on Friday at a press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Araghchi will leave on Saturday for Rome for a new series of discussions mediated by Omani with the American envoy of the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

We are fully ready to continue a peaceful resolution for the Pacific Irans nuclear program, said Araghchi.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to play any role that will be useful from Irans' point of view and will be acceptable to the United States.

Russia has reiterated its willingness to mediate between Iran and the United States [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

Russia, which commands the largest arsenal confirmed by the world of nuclear weapons, has deepened its military links with Iran since it launched its offensive on Ukraine in February 2022 and played a role in Irans' nuclear negotiations in the past as a member of the United Nations Council at the factory unit.

Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons an allegation that Tehran has always denied, insisting that its program is for peaceful civilia.

Al Jazeeras Tohid Asadi, reporting from Tehran, said that there was a cloud of distrust in the air despite the statements made by Araghchi.

With the upcoming talks, there is a perception of the Iranians according to which there is this distrust which exists concerning the United States, but by returning to the declaration which was heard today, we have seen a mixture of doubt and hope at the same time, said Asadi.

Iran says it is not interested in putting other problems [such as] Defense capacities on the negotiating table, he added.

Unrealistic requirements

President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran if he does not accept an agreement with the United States.

On Tuesday, Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the country's military capacities were prohibited in the discussions.

The official IRNA news agency reported that the regional influence of Irans and its missile capacities, which have long been criticized by Western governments, was among its red lines in talks.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Irans Enrichment of Uranium was not discussing, after Witkoff asked that it ends.

If there is a similar will on the other side and that they refrain from making unreasonable and unrealistic requests, I think that reaching an agreement is likely, said Araghchi at the Friday press conference.

Lavrov stressed that any potential agreement should only concern the nuclear issue.

This is a fundamental point which must be taken into account by those who try to mask negotiations with non-nuclear problems and thus create a very risky situation, he said.

Iran said in the United States in recent weeks that it has been ready to accept certain limits of its enrichment in uranium, but that the waterproof guarantees needed Trump would not abandon the Pact, Iranian official at the Reuters news agency said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said that the red lines of Teherans mandated by the supreme chief of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could not be compromised in talks, adding that these red lines meant that Iran would never accept to dismantle its centrifuges to enrich uranium, an enriched level below enriched.

He would not negotiate on his missile program, which Tehran considers as outside the scope of any nuclear agreement, Reuters reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared earlier on Friday that the US administration was looking for a peaceful solution with Iran, but would never tolerate the country by developing a nuclear weapon.

Rubio met with British, French and German officials in Paris and preceded them to maintain sanctions against Iran instead of allowing them to run out.

Israel has also reiterated its unwavering commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, saying that it had a clear line of conduct to prevent it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I, as well as all the relevant bodies, we are committed to carrying out a clear line of conduct which will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the Minister of Defense Minister Katz said on Friday.

