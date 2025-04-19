



In the UK, since the open access of the sea ice is melted, the area is increasingly controversial, so it is necessary to expand the military footprints in the Arctic and north.

This document is expected to require significant investments in drones and cutting -edge technologies against the backdrop of the new national conflict.

This review will confirm the first approach to defense by UKS NATO, prioritizing the security of the UK's backyard in the Euro Atlantic and fulfilling its obligations for the alliance.

Secretary of Defense John Healey, who had previously despised the last conservative administration, which was previously tilted toward the India and Pacific regions in defense and foreign policies.

The review is led by an independent team led by former NATO Secretary -General George Robertson and was asked to investigate the threats faced by the UK, the ability to meet them, and the state of the military.

John Healey, left, Robertson dan kitwood/getty images

This review was greatly influenced by the change in US President Donald Trump's security policy, including the intention of expanding European -based US military resources.

The government is intertwined with the period of reviews promised in the first half of 2025. The fourth version was submitted to the minister on March 10, depicted in repetitive procedures by defense officials, said people who were used to this problem.

Focusing on the Atlantic region, the review will strengthen the North Korean military activities, including the North Pole, the people said.

The new transport route is being held thanks to the melting of ice, which allows you to approach rich natural resources, spanning oil, gas, minerals and rare earth metals. This brought competition on the influence and control between rivals, including the United States, Russia, China and Nordic countries.

The United Kingdom has already expressed concern about expanding the military in the Russian region, and heley traveled to Norway in February to discuss security promotion.

Trump, meanwhile, raised diplomatic programs in Denmark's pressure to control the Arctic Island to the United States.

The third battalion patrol patrols to the Snow Mobil of Sweden

The recent deployment of snowmobiles in the Arctic Circle by MOD showed a travel direction, a industry expert said.

Ed Arnold, a senior researcher at European security at the Royal United Services Institute, said the UK is under pressure to provide more difficult military capabilities from North Korean allies concerned about the US posture.

Arnold is the only person who can assign US resources to the Pacific Ocean in terms of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, and anti-pamarin wars, Arnold said.

Placing more assets and manpower to the north of North High will greatly be established for the previous conservative administration. Former Defense Minister Ben Wallace, Tori, set up a new Arctic strategy in 2022, explaining the threat of new investments.

The industry executives said the Royal Navy's consensus is extended to secure more investment than the British forces due to the review. The message of the Eastern European NATO country is that land support is not necessary, but the ability of RAF and Navy is important.

The shipping route is open thanks to the melting of ice, creating a high -north resource from oil and gas to minerals and rare earths. Poron Hoare/UK MOD CROWN copyright

This review is expected to be invested in investing in creating a sixth -generation stealth fighter jet by investing in the British, Italy and Japan, an initiative between the UK, Italy and Japan.

Sir Keir StarMer has vowed to increase the value of 6 billion people a year from 2.3 %of GDP in 2.3 %in 2027, but the pledge is less than 2.65 %pursued by the British patriarch.

Investing in traditional platforms, including ships, jets and land vehicles, must be balanced with new unmanned airlines and marine systems and other new technology development.

In addition, we will stimulate additional tasks on raising the cadets and reserves, and according to familiar people, we will improve the association with the Veteran soldiers during the collision.

The ministers planned to plan the entire social approach with some officials who demanded more focus on democratic values, national elasticity and defense of the social curriculum.

This review is also expected to investigate the structure of UKS cyber employees that cross the signal information agency GCHQ, the Department of Defense Cyber ​​Unit and other government departments.

GCAP (Global Combat Air Program) real size model stealth fighter Jonathan Brady/PA

This idea is not to create a common command in the United States, but to reconstruct and rationalize, so people who are used to this plan, the troops do not try to steal each other and have a general intake mechanism.

Some defense figures are scheduled to be reviewed early next month than the UK and the EU at the May 19 summit, and are trying to secure a new defense agreement to have a better impact on the June 24 NATO meeting.

Other officials want to be published at the end of June in order to match the treasure spending at the end of June and to match the wider security strategy led by Jonathan Powell, a national security adviser.

This mode refused to mention the guess, but it was designed to see the threats we faced and the ability to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century and will be published as soon as possible.

Helen Warrel's additional report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bd9ec712-1def-4bcb-91f5-ca049641bf2b

