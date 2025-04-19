The American senator comes back from El Salvador trip, says that Garcia Case is much more than a man





Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen tells the chronology of Kilmar Abrego Garcias's trip to Salvador, saying he had told him that he was no longer at Cecot.

Senator Chris Van Hollen comes back to us after visiting Kilmar Abrego Garcia in Salvador

Washington (AP) The dispute on the unjustified expulsion and imprisonment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia does not only concern a man, but also Donald Trump's contempt for the American judicial system, Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Friday when he returned from a three -day trip to El Salvador to put pressure for the release of the detained man.

Speaking to journalists just after landing in the United States, Van Hollen offered some answers on what will come in the case of Abrego Garcias. But the Maryland Democrat said that he and others would continue to speak after the Trump administration challenged the judicial orders to facilitate his return to the United States and insisted that he would remain in Salvador while the officials recognized a mistake by expuling him.

The aim is to protect the constitutional rights of all those who live in the United States, Van Hollen told Washington Dulles International Airport at a press conference with supporters of Abrego Garcia behind him. It is very clear that the president, the Trump administration, is obviously disagreed, obvious with, defying the ordinance of the Supreme Court.

Standing next to him, the wife of Abrego Garcias, Jennifer, suffered tears while the senator shared her husband's comments on the lack of her family.

A large part of uncertainty remains on the future of Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who lived in Maryland, after Van Hollen was presented Thursday with a carefully staged opportunity to meet him in Salvador. The Maryland senator said that Greo Garcia reported that he had been transferred from a notorious Salvadoran mega-prison, Cecot, to a detention center with better conditions

The status of Abrego Garcia after the departure of Van Hollen was not known, and nothing indicated that Van Hollens Trip pushed him closer to the Liberation.

The case has become a focal point in the national immigration debate. Democrats insist that President Donald Trump goes beyond his executive authority and lack of respect for the courts; The Republicans criticize the Democrats for defending a man that Trump and the White House officials claim to be a member of the Gang MS-13, despite the fact that he was not accused of gang-related crimes.

Van Hollen said that Greo Garcia told him that he had shared a cell with 25 prisoners and was afraid of many colleagues detained in Cecot before being transferred to another center of Santa Ana, El Salvador. He said that Greo Garcia said he was well treated, but noted that they were surrounded by government guards at the time.

Democrats grow, the Republicans do not move

The fight against Abrego Garcia is the last point of partisan flash while the Democrats have trouble unraveling and repelling during the first months of the second Trumps administration.

More democratic legislators have said that they will go to El Salvador to put pressure on the release of Abrego Garcias, but the partisan pressure has not given any results. President Donald Trump and Salvadors President Nayib Bukele was only done to keep him outside the United States. This position remained even after the United States Supreme Court called on the administration to facilitate its return.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Garcia Garcia would never live in the United States of America.

Bukele published images of Van Hollens on Thursday with Abrego Garcia and said that the prisoner obtained the honor of staying in the custody of the Salvadors. Van Hollen said that a Salvadoran government official had placed other drinks on the table with salt or sugar on the edge to reveal that they were drinking margaritas. Van Hollen said that neither him nor Abrego Garcia drank glasses which, in the photo, Bukele published were lined with cherries.

After having denied that he knew a lot about Abrego Garcia, Trump said on Friday that he knew that Abrego Garcia's prison file was incredibly bad and called him an illegal foreigner and a foreign terrorist.

The president also responded on Friday with an article on social networks saying that Van Hollen looked like a fool yesterday in Salvador by asking me the attention.

More members of the congress visit the prison or try

Several Republicans of the Chamber visited the notorious prison of gangs in support of the efforts of Trump administrations. Representative Riley Moore, a republican from Virginie-Western, posted Tuesday evening that Hed visited the prison where Abrego Garcia is held. I now go even more determined to support President Trump's efforts to secure our homeland, Moore wrote on social networks.

US Immigration and Customs Applications recognized in a legal file earlier this month that Abrego Garcia's expulsion was an administrative error. Recognition of governments has generated an immediate tumult of immigration defenders, but the White House officials remained with the allegation that he is a member of a gang.

The fight also played in the disputed court documents, with repeated refusals of the government to tell a judge what he plans to do, if necessary, to repatriate him.

The panel of three judges of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States refused on Thursday to suspend the decision of the judges to order the testimony under oath by the officials of the Trump administration and declared that the judiciary would be injured by the constant indications of its illegitimacy while the executive will lose a lot of a public perception of its anarchance.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, a republican, wrote that he and his two colleagues cling to hope that it is not a nave to believe our good brothers in the executive branch perceive the rule of law as vital in American ethics.

Since March, El Salvador has accepted from the United States more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants that Trump administration officials have accused of gang activity and violent crimes. Bukele’s government has placed them inside the country's maximum security gang prison, just outside San Salvador.

Gomez Licon reported in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

