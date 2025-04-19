TOBLERONE DARK CHOCOLATE BAR was stopped in England





Getty image

TOBLERONE's dark chocolate version was first sold in 1969.

TOBLERONE's most popular dark chocolate version has been stopped on confectionery for almost 60 years.

Mondelz International, a food manufacturer, said the 360g dark chocolate bar will no longer be sold in the UK.

The company said that “difficult decisions” can be “disappointing for some consumers.”

I think that I have grown “tastes change” and business with the following.[s]”That range and continues[s] Invest in toblerone “.

The original toblerone bar was first invented in 1908 as a dark chocolate version containing 50% cocoa, which was released in 1969 in 1908.

Mondelz did not indicate whether the Dark Chocolate toblerone was interrupted outside of the UK or whether the other size would be stopped. The BBC approached the company for additional opinions.

The brand name TOBLERONE is the founder's last name “tob

The unique triangle of the Swiss chocolate bar is thought to be inspired by the Alps' Matterhorn, which appears in the packaging.

Various versions have been released since it was first created, including the white chocolate and fruits and nut versions.

The UK is heading on the weekend of Easter Bank Holiday, where the UK is expected to increase chocolate sales.

However, the industry has suffered from rising cocoa prices in recent years, and in December, it has reached a record record in December due to a sharp decrease in cocoa production.

According to the National Statistics level, chocolate prices rose 13.6% from March to March.

Which investigation of last month? Easter egg prices increased by 50% year -on -year, while chocolates sold in supermarkets increased 16.5% in the same period.

Claire Burnet, co -founder of DORSET -based premium chocolate company, said, “The price increase is leading by the yield of the world's two largest cocoa producers, which account for 60% of the world's 60% of the world's cocoa production.

She said in today's program of BBC Radio 4 that “there was a” perfect storm “that overcomes aging farmers, aging trees, decrease in yields, increased disease, and overlooking climate change.

West Africa's crops have been influenced by abnormally dry weather in recent years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy4v0jy925vo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos