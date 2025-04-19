US vice-president JD Vance visits Cardinal Paroline to the Vatican





The vice-president of the United States, which participated in the Liturgy of the Passion to the Vatican Friday evening with his family, meets the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Paroline and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, and discuss together peace, religious freedom and migration.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

On Saturday morning Holy, the vice-president of the United States of America, JD Vance, was received at the State Secretariat by the Secretary of State of Cardinal Pietro Pietro Parto, accompanied by his archbishop of Excellence Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary of relations with states and international organizations, noted the Saint-Severse press office on Saturday.

“During cordial talks,” noted the declaration, “satisfaction was expressed for good bilateral relations existing between the Holy See and the United States of America, and the common commitment to protect the right to freedom of religion and conscience has been reiterated.”

“There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation”, he read, “in particular concerning the countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees and prisoners.”

Other questions of mutual interest have also been discussed.

Finally, Hope was expressed for serene collaboration between the state and the Catholic Church in the United States, whose precious service to the most vulnerable people has been recognized.

The vice-president of the United States participated in the solemn liturgy of the Lord's passion on Friday evening in the Saint-Pierre basilica, with his family, in the context of his international tour which brought him to Italy, and subsequently brought him to India.

JD vance and family with Cardinal Parolin (Vatican Media Divisione Foto)

