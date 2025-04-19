



Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (AP), an American air strike on an important oil port owned by the Houthi rebels in Yemen killed more than 70 people and injured many others, the rebel group said on Friday supported by Iran, marking a major escalation in the president of the military campaign Donald Trumplassed against the month of Factionlash.

The night strike on the port of Ras Isa sent massive fire balls to flow into the sky and transformed the tanker trucks into burning wrecks. It was the first American attack on an oil installation controlled by the Houthi since the United States began its new bombing campaign. He also came from the resumption of negotiations in Rome between the United States and Iran on the nuclear program which was excited by Tehran, which Washington linked to his Yemen campaign.

The United States targets Houthis due to the group's attacks against expedition to the Red Sea, a crucial world trade route and Israel. The Houthis are the last militant group of the self -proclaimed resistance axis of Iran which is capable of regularly attacking Israel.

The port serves as a major center for incoming fuel shipments that the electric zones of Yemen held by Houthis, and analysts say that air strike could seriously affect daily life there.

Thehouthis, who said that the attack had killed at least 74 people and injured 171 others, broadcast graphic images of the consequences on their Al-Masirah satellite news channel, showing corpses scattered on the port and broke tanker trucks. They denounced the strike as a completely unjustified assault.

He targets a vital vital establishment which served the Yemeni people for decades, the group said in a statement.

The US central command refused to answer any question about any civil losses, but referred to a statement in which it declared that this strike was not intended to harm the inhabitants of Yemen.

US forces have taken measures to eliminate this fuel source for Houthi terrorists supported by Iran and deprive them of illegal income that funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the whole region for more than 10 years, he said in its press release.

An American official said that the attack had sent a message to those who provide fuel to the Houthis despite the sanctions. The official spoke with the Associated Press on the state of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

A few hours after the American strike, the Houthis launched a missile to Israel that was intercepted, said the Israeli army. The sirens resounded to Tel Aviv and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Houthis declared that they had shot down another American MQ-9 Predator drone, which the American official recognized.

The strategic significance of the port

Port Ras Isa is a collection of tanks and petroleum equipment in the Governor of Hodeida Yemen along the Red Sea. It is right next to the island of Kamaran, which has been targeted by intense American air strikes in recent days.

Before the Houthis took control of the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, in 2014 and sent the government in exile, oil from Governor Marib rich in energies of Countrysenergy through Ras Isa for export. But as the Houthis do not control this region, the port is now used as an import center for petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas which helps to feed the parts of Yemen control of the Houthis.

A deadly climbing from Trump's Yemen campaign

The new American operation against the Houthis under Trump seems more than extensithane attacks against the group were under President Joe Biden, an AP review. The new campaign started after the rebels to start targeting Israeli navigation on Israel Blocking helps when entering the Gaza Strip.

From November 2023 to January, the Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant ships with missiles and drones, pushing two of them and four sailors. The Houthis have also launched attacks targeting US warships without success.

The assessment of the one -month -old American air campaign has been difficult because the soldiers did not publish information on attacks, including what has been targeted and the number of people killed. The Houthis, on the other hand, strictly control access to the attacked areas and do not publish complete information on the strikes, many of which have probably targeted military and security sites.

The Ras Isa Port air strike is the deadliest attack known to date in the one -month -old countryside. The real cost in lives is difficult to assess, said Luca Nevola, principal analyst in Yemen and the Gulf of the data project on the location and the event of armed conflicts, a reflection group.

Since they are targeting civil zones, there are many more victims. But it is also difficult to assess how much because the Houthis publish these umbrella declarations which cover all the victims … or tend to emphasize only civilian victims, said Nevola.

US strikes are reaching more the situation in the United States, said Mohammed Al-Basha, an expert in Yemen in Basha Report Risk Advisory. He underlined an American attack that Trump highlighted online with black and white striking sequences, which could have killed around 70 fighters.

Although the Houthis said it was a tribal gathering, they did not release any sequence or named a single victim, strongly suggesting that the victims were not civilians but affiliated combatants, Al-Basha said. However, the night strike on the razing fuel port marks the first mass mass incident that the Houthis have openly recognized and published.

AP analyzed the satellite images of the port provided by Planet Labs PBC which showed tanks and vehicles of destroyed oil, and which seemed to be an oil leak in the Red Sea.

Wim Zwijnenburg, analyst with the Dutch Peace Pax organization, said that it seemed that three fuel storage tanks had been destroyed and that the oil had fled mooring pipelines.

The United States accuses a Chinese business of helping Houthi attacks

A spokesperson for the American State Department, Tammy Bruce, accused a supplier of Chinese commercial satellite images, Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd., of directly supporting Houthi terrorist attacks supported by Iran against American interests.

During a briefing with journalists, Bruce did not develop in detail. But it recognized a report by the Financial Times which cited anonymous American officials saying that the company linked to the Peoples Liberation Army provided images allowing rebels to target American warships and sales ships traveling in the corridor of the Red Sea.

Bruce said that Beijing's support of Satellite society … contradicts their claims to be supporters of peace.

Answering a question about allegation, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, said on Friday: I do not know the situation you mentioned. However, he insisted that China is considered to urged countries to make more efforts conducive to regional peace and stability.

Since climbing in the situation of the Red Sea, China has played a positive role in defusing the situation, Lin said. Who promotes talks for peace and de -escalation of tensions, and who impose sanctions and pressures?

The company did not respond to the request for comments. The US Treasury sanctioned him in 2023 for having pretended to provide satellite images to the Russian forced mercenary Les Groupas Wagner which he fought in Ukraine.

It is not clear if Chang Guang is linked to the Chinese government. The American government in the past has used images taken by American commercial satellite companies to share with allies, such as Ukraine, to avoid publishing its own top secret images.

The writers of the Associated Press Sam Mednick in Tel Aviv, Israel and Tara Copp in Washington contributed to this report.

