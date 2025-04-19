The American lawyer demands that the scientific newspaper explains how he ensures the “diversity from a point of view”





The acting American lawyer of the Columbia district sent a letter this week to the editor of a scientific review for chest doctors, which implies that the newspaper was supporter and asked a series of questions on how the publication protects the public from disinformation, whether including competing points of view and if it has been influenced by founders or advertisers.

It has been brought to my attention that more and more journals and publications as Chest Journal concede that they are supporters in various scientific debates, the letter from the American prosecutor Ed Martin said, before noting that you have certain responsibilities.

The letter drew the attention of groups in the first amendment and certain scientists, who have raised fears that it was designed to remove academic and scientific freedom.

It is really unusual when you see an American lawyer from the distinct of Columbia sending a letter to a publication based in Illinois investigating their editorial practices, in particular, a review of a medical organization, said JT Morris, a main supervision lawyer for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). This is shouting from a government official going after a publication because he does not agree with what the publication says.

Fire, a group of non -profit civil liberties, criticized Martin, saying that it was threatened “to go after critical speakers towards the government's Ministry of Elon Musk.

Scientific journals build a basis for what scientists include about their areas and allow researchers to share new results with colleagues. Before the publication, credible scientific journals examine submissions and send studies to external researchers to verify errors or problematic reasoning, which is why they are called evaluated by peers.

The Trump administration has made spectacular funding and personnel discounts in federal science and medical organizations, including the Department of Health and Social Services and National Institutes of Health. Some groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, said that the administration had targeted disadvantaged research subjects for the cuts. The administration has also made discounts in university establishments on ideology, which has put certain scientists on alert for the influence of the government in independent journals.

The Bureau of the American lawyer for the Columbia district did not respond to a request for information NBC to comment on the letter or its objective.

The letter was initially published on X by Dr. Eric Reinhart, clinician, political anthropologist and social psychiatrist based in Chicago. Reinhart described the letter, in his article on X, as designed to intimidate it and called it fascist tactics.

Laura Dimasi, specialist in communications from the publisher of breast reviews, the American College of Chest Physicians, confirmed that the organization had received the letter published by Reinhart.

Its content was published online without our knowledge, said Dimasi. The legal advisor is currently examining the Doj's request.

The American College of Chest Physicians is a professional group with around 22,000 members in pulmonary medicine, intensive care and sleep, according to its website.

A statement on the website of publications stipulates that the chest applies strict peer review standards to ensure scientific rigor.

As a publisher, the American College of Chest Physicians respects and supports the editorial independence of journals, according to the press release.

In an interview, Reinhart said that he had published the letter on X because he hoped to push publishers of scientific journals and the wider scientific community, to regroup and take a position against what he considered government pressure on publishers.

My understanding is that the newspaper did not intend to make this audience, said Reinhart, adding that he had not received a copy of someone from the newspaper. Our responsibility is to organize with each other and to reach an opposition coordinated to this.

NBC News asked two former publishers of scientific journals if they had already received letters from the Ministry of Justice about their publishing practices, and the two said they had not done so.

Jeremy Berg, who was formerly editor -in -chief of the scientific family of magazines, said that he had interpreted the message of letters as you looked at.

Michael Eisen, who once published the Biomedical Elefe review, said that he did not know what to do with the letter, although he considered him as part of Trump's administrations “stolen from attacks” against the university world, universities and science.

It is difficult to know what it is. What are they doing? I have never been in this situation to provide information to the Ministry of Justice on something, said Eisen, noting that magazines often receive requests for information on academics on their practices, but not the police. It is not an editorial request. This comes from an organization that pursues crimes. This makes him different.

Berg said scientists rushed to understand if the letter was part of a wider survey on scientific journals. NBC News contacted the leaders of the families of scientific journals by asking if they had received similar letters.

PLOS representatives, the acts of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America and the New England Journal of Medicine said they had not received a similar request.

Representatives of Science, Nature and Jama, the Medical Journal of the American Medical Association, did not respond to a request for comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/us-attorney-demands-scientific-journal-explain-ensures-viewpoint-diver-rcna201929 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos