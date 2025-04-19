



French philosopher Renaud Camus announced after banning entering the United Kingdom.

Camus, 78, a supporter of the great alternative theory, sat with Matt Goodwin for the state of the state in GB News.

Camus responded to the decision to stop the home office, “Well, I had a kind of pleasure.

“I was very similar to the UK, of course, in my opinion, the British was a state of excellence in the media.

Renaud Camus sat with GB News

GB news

“It's just fun to be forbidden to say what I want to say at a meeting in England.”

He added:

“I think it is a crime that is happening in France and Western countries.

“I don't agree with all these governments, and it's not surprising to think of me as an enemy.”

The British border symbols can be found in the Visa area of ​​the arrival passport and the Visa area of ​​the London Hydro Airport.

In this e -mail, Telegraph informed Camus that the e -travel approval (ETA) was rejected to enter the United Kingdom.

The existence in the UK is not considered to be helpful for public goods.

Vauban Books, an independent publisher of Camus Work in English, said: the decision to prevent the UK's Renaud Camus is an additional confirmation that the country has given up the most basic principles of liberal democracy.

CAMUS is one of our greatest living writers and will be remembered as descendants. In contrast, the Starmer government will be remembered if it is remembered only for serial betrayal and profound ordinary.

Matt Goodwin

GB news

Like anywhere else, Camus Voice showed a precious point at any time.

But refusing to input CAMUS increases in a free speech in the UK.

In recent months, there have been many free media progress for several months, such as the Northport Childminder Lucy Connolly imprisoned for social media posts, and the Telegraph columnist Allis Pearson faced an investigation into “non -crime hatred”.

US vice president JD Vance also blasted Sir Keir Starmer while the prime minister visited the White House in February.

Home Office said, “It is our long policy not to mention individual cases,” he said in response to Kamus from entering the United Kingdom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/renaud-camus-banned-migration-views

