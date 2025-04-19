Trump says that Will “Pass” on Ukrainian discussions if she is too difficult on 04/19/2025





04/19/2025Pril 19, 2025abrego Garcia Case is more than a man, says the American senator

The American senator Chris Van Hollen (right) said that his meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia (left) in a hotel was Statistics: The Senator of the Van Hollen / Photo / Photo Alliance Press Bureau /

American senator Chris Van Hollen said he had met Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man who had been wrongly expelled in Salvador, in a hotel.

The Democratic senator spoke with journalists just after landing in the United States after his three-day trip to El Salvador to put pressure on the release of Abrego Garcia.

Van Hollen said that the case “does not only concern one man”, but also that President Donald prevails over the contempt of the American judicial system.

Van Hollen said that Greo Garcia had been brought to his hotel after the senator tried to visit the man, who was imprisoned in Salvador since his shipment on March 16.

Van Hollen accused El Salvador of having tried to stage Reunion and glorify his treatment of Albrégo Garcia to “deceive people from what's going on”.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Van Hollen said that government representatives had put glasses of cocktails on the table to give the impression that the two men had drank. He also criticized the initial plans to organize the meeting by a hotel swimming pool.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, published a photo on X on Thursday, showing the American senator and Abrego Garcia seated together.

Abrego Garcia is “sipping Margaritas with Senator Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” The position indicated.

According to Van Hollen, Abrego Garcia is “traumatized” having been in Cecot, the notorious mega-prison designed to hold the most dangerous gang members of El Salvador.

The Trump administration refused to respect an order from the Supreme Court to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.

Abrego Garcia told the senator that he had been transferred from Cecot to another prison with better conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-trump-says-will-pass-on-ukraine-talks-if-too-difficult/live-72285227 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos