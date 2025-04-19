



According to a bereavement family, the change in the method of death certificate in England and Wales has made the process of sorrowfulness more “stress.”

Anne Short died in just a few months after being diagnosed with cancer the day before.

Her son, Elliott, 30, a new port in South Wales, said that the process of sadness after waiting for eight weeks for the funeral was more difficult.

“To be honest, it's funny when you are already suffering from all these pain and family,” SKY News said.

“You can't keep moving, you can't do anything, you can't prepare anything, you can't feel it in peace, you can't fall into peace.

This process was introduced to deal with “concern” of how deaths were investigated by famous criminal cases such as Harold Shipman and Lucy Letby.

By September, the GP was able to sign the cause of death, but now the medical inspector must investigate independently before issuing a certificate of death.

Image: Anne Short

'I felt helpless'

Short said it was ringing “twice a day” for the progress update.

Short's body could not take care of the funeral officer until the certificate of death was issued.

“The main stress for me was to know that she was there. [at the hospital] And I felt helpless and powerful because I couldn't move her, ”he said.

“I felt as if she was disappointed in many ways. I look back now and know that there is nothing we can do, but at that time I added a lot of stress. I just wanted to go out there.”

Image: Elliot Short had to wait eight weeks to hold the mother's funeral.

'Something is over'

The short seed is afraid that the new process is risk of defeating the purpose.

“Since then, others have not been satisfied with the care of it, where they are caring or similar, but they did not want to do it because they were in this bubble of sorrow,” he said.

“You have to do something because you think you're sorrow. Because the risk of violating the reason they do so is clearly dangerous.”

According to Short, the actions after the death of their father two years ago were “much easier process.”

“I lost my father 15 months ago, so we had a death certificate through this process, and I died at home, but I had it in three days.”

Image: Elliot Short

'Limbo status'

James Tovey is the sixth generation of his family who runs TOVEY Bros, a New Port's funeral.

He told SKY News that delays have a big impact on their business, and the family who serves is “remaining in the Limbo state for weeks after the bereavement.”

“I want to say that most of the funeral will happen after 2-4 weeks after the death, but now there is a big difference because there are 4-6 weeks more than 4-6 weeks,” he said.

“It's already a painful time, and we are frustrated and angry. [the families] It is annoying that we can't do anything about it as much as others. “

Image: James Tovey

TOVEY said the reform is “very useful.”

“It's just a delay. I'm sure you can do something over time, but I'm waiting for it. And I hope it can be solved later than later.”

“It puts pressure on others, which is not only for ourselves, but also for hospitals, cosmetics, registered institution services, and people involved in our jobs.

“But of course we all are there to serve the family, and we hope we can get angry and help them.”

The National Funeral Director's Association said that some areas of the UK and Wales have a much shorter delay than other regions, but demanded “urgent action.”

Rachel Bradburne, a foreign director, said, “This system was introduced for the right reason,” he said. “It didn't work as much as we needed.”

“Funeral directors are talking about delays, frustration and bottlenecks every day, and urgent measures are needed to review and re -correlate new systems.”

More in SKY NEWS: 'Andrew Tate Phenomena' swept school, £ 1 million, married two times, and tried to take my life. '

'Unintended results'

Dr. Roger Greene is the deputy director of Breeavement Charity Ataloss.

He told Sky News that delays are “one of the unintended results of the intentional system.”

“What happened is that the number of deaths that demand an independent investigation now,” he said.

“So in the last year's data, almost 200,000 people died in the UK and Wales in 2023, while 600,000 people died.

“The change in the process is now that all the dead must be reported for independent investigations.”

Image: Dr. Roger Green

Dr. Greene said that the system may be “how can be adjusted slightly”, as it provides a medical inspector with the ability to issue a temporary death certificate.

“We believe that people are given opportunities and get a proper understanding,” he added.

“But the systems we have in the country must be able to work with various faith and culture.”

'Vital improvement'

Jason Shannon, a medical inspector in Wales, told Sky News that “I recognized the importance of smooth, accurate and timely death certification process.”

“The medical inspector is a part of a wider death certification process and was introduced to provide additional independent protection measures and give people a bereaved voice.”

“The medical inspector does not play any role in determining where the body of the family is, and the decision must be a decision that allows the family to be entirely in the best way for them, except for a few deaths that the inspector should be involved.”

“I want to apologize to a family with a delay in receiving a certificate of death,” said Welsh.

The government said that it understands where the delay is and how to provide “additional support” to the surviving family in cooperation with Wales' chief medical inspector and NHS.

More Reading: Family feels the influence of spiral funeral costs to regulate the funeral.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said, “I recognized that there were some regional changes in the time of death registration.”

They added that the change in the death certification process aims to support important improvements in patient safety and to provide comfort and clarity for bereavement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/funeral-delays-bereaved-family-faces-stressful-time-after-eight-week-wait-13350451

