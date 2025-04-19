The United States and Iran have the second series of negotiations on the Tehran nuclear program





The United States and Iran organized a second cycle of negotiations on Saturday in Rome about Tehran's rapid nuclear program, officials said.

The American envoy of the Middle East and billionaire Steve Witkoff met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Omani Embassy in the Rome Camilucia district. Negotiations were mediated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanais Badr al-Busaidi.

After the meeting, Araghchi said the two countries agreed to have another series of negotiations in Oman on April 26. But the experts will meet there in the previous days.

There was no immediate reading on the American side after several hours of meetings.

“The talks have taken place in a constructive environment and I can say that it goes forward,” said Araghchi on Iranian state television. “I hope we will be in better position after the technical talks.”

US Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement before the talks that President Trump was clear that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” and that “all the options remain on the table”.

“The president authorized direct and indirect discussions with Iran to clearly indicate this point, but he also said that this could not continue indefinitely,” said Hughes. “The Trump's national security leadership team is attached to the president's posture on Iran to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East and security here at home.”

The capital of Oman, Muscat, welcomed the first series of negotiations between Araghchi and Witkoff last weekend, which saw the two men meet face to face after indirect talks. Oman, a sultanate at the eastern border of the Arabian peninsula, has long served as an interlocutor between Iran and the West.

Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on X on Saturday that the teams had agreed to continue to speak to seek an agreement that guarantees that Iran is “completely free from nuclear weapons and sanctions, and to maintain its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy”.

The fact that talks occur represent a historic moment, given the decades of enmity between the two countries since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and the hostage crisis of the United States Embassy. Trump, during his first mandate, unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear agreement with the world powers in 2018, triggering years of attacks and negotiations which have not succeeded in restoring the agreement which considerably limited the enrichment of uranium by Tehran in exchange for economic sanctions.

At risk is a possible American or Israeli military strike on Iranian nuclear sites, or the Iranians who followed their threats to pursue an atomic weapon.

“I am to prevent Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon,” Trump said on Friday. “I want Iran to be tall and prosperous and formidable.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, Iranian state television said that talks were “indirect” with delegations in “different rooms” at the embassy. He previously wrote on Saturday on X that Iran “has always demonstrated, with good faith and sense of responsibility, his commitment to diplomacy as a civilized means of solving problems”.

“We are aware that this is not a fluid path, but we take each step with open eyes, also relying on past experiences,” added Baghaei.

Araghchi met on Saturday morning with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani before the talks with Witkoff.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear guard dog, also met Tajani on Saturday. The gross agency would probably be essential in the verification of compliance by Iran if an agreement is concluded, as did with the 2015 agreement by Iran with the world powers.

Tajani said Italy was ready “to facilitate the pursuit of talks even for sessions at the technical level”.

An agreement of diplomat “is patiently built, day after day, with a dialogue and mutual respect,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East increased on the War of Israel-Hamas in the Gaza Strip and after the American air strikes, targeting the Houthi rebels supported by Yemen, killed more than 70 people and injured tens more.

