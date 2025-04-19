



The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, speaks with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, at their meeting in Moscow on Friday. Tatyana Makeyeva / AFP / AP Hide Legend

Rome Iran and the United States will begin to meet experts to discuss the details of a possible Téhéran rapid nuclear program, the Iranian first diplomat said on Saturday after a second cycle of negotiations in Rome.

The comments of the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met the American envoy of the Middle East Steve Witkoff for several hours, suggest a movement in talks. Experts will meet in Oman beforeraghchi and Witkoff meet again in Oman on April 26, Araghchi said.

There was no immediate reading on the American side after the meeting at the Omani embassy in the Rome district of Rome. However, President Donald Trump put pressure for a rapid agreement with Iran while threatening military action against him.

“The talks have taken place in a constructive environment and I can say that it goes forward,” said Araghchi on Iranian state television. “I hope we will be in better position after the technical talks.”

He added: “This time, we managed to better understand a kind of principles and goals.”

Iranian officials described talks as indirect, like those of last weekend in Muscat, Oman, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanais Badr al-Busaidi who was born in different rooms.

That discussions occur even represent a historic moment, given the decades of enmity between the two countries since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and the hostage crisis of the United States Embassy. Trump, during his first mandate, unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear agreement with the global powers in 2018, triggering years of attacks and negotiations which have not succeeded in restoring the agreement which considerably limited the enrichment of uranium by Tehran in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The talks come as tensions increase in the Middle East

At risk is a possible American or Israeli military strike on Iranian nuclear sites, or the Iranians who followed their threats to pursue an atomic weapon. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East increased on the War of Israel-Hamas in the Gaza Strip and after the American air strikes, targeting the Houthi rebels supported by Yemen, killed more than 70 people and injured tens more.

“I am to stop Iran, very simply, to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said on Friday. “I want Iran to be tall and prosperous and formidable.”

Araghchi met on Saturday morning with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani before the talks with Witkoff.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear guard dog, also met Tajani on Saturday. The gross agency would probably be essential in the verification of compliance by Iran if an agreement is concluded, as did with the 2015 agreement by Iran with the world powers.

Tajani said Italy was ready “to facilitate the pursuit of talks even for sessions at the technical level”.

An agreement of diplomat “is patiently built, day after day, with a dialogue and mutual respect,” he said in a statement.

Araghchi, Witkoff has both traveled before the talks

The two men have traveled in recent days. Witkoff had been in Paris to talk about Ukraine while Russia's large -scale war clung to it. Araghchi visited Moscow, where he met officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia, one of the global powers involved in the Tehran nuclear agreement in 2015, could be a key participant in any future agreement concluded between Tehran and Washington. Analysts suggest that Moscow could potentially take custody of Iranian uranium enriched at 60% of purity at a short technical step in the quality levels of 90%.

The capital of Oman, Muscat, welcomed the first series of negotiations between Araghchi and Witkoff last weekend, which saw the two men meet face to face after indirect talks. Oman, a sultanate at the eastern border of the Arabian peninsula, has long served as an interlocutor between Iran and the West.

Before the talks, however, Iran seized Witkoff's comments suggesting first that Iran could enrich uranium at 3.67%, then later say that all enrichment must stop. Ali Shamkhani, advisor to the supreme chief, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote on X before the talks that Iran would not accept to give up his enrichment program like Libya, or to accept to use uranium enriched abroad for his nuclear program.

“Iran came for a balanced agreement, not a surrender,” he wrote.

Iran is looking for an agreement to stabilize an economy in difficulty

Iran's internal policy is always ignited on the compulsory hijab, or scarf, women always ignoring the law in the streets of Tehran. Rumors also persist above the government, potentially increasing the cost of subsidized essence in the country, which has triggered demonstrations on a national scale in the past

Iran's Rial currency plunged more than a million to an American dollar this month. The currency improved with talks, however, which Tehran hopes to continue.

Meanwhile, two used Airbus A330-200 long sought after by the Iranian flag carrier, Iran Air, arrived at Tehran Mehrabad International Airport on Thursday, according to flight monitoring data analyzed by the Associated Press. The planes, formerly of China Hainan Airlines, were in Muscat and re -recorded in Iran.

The plane has Rolls-Royce engines, which include significant American parts and maintenance. Such a transaction would need the approval of the US Treasury to sanctions against Iran. The State Department and the Treasury did not respond to requests for comments.

Under the 2015 agreement, Iran could buy new aircraft and have aligned tens of billions of dollars in agreement with Airbus and Boeing Co. However, manufacturers have moved away from Trump's threats against nuclear agreement.

