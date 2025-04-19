Money Blog: 'I finished 1m, two marriage and tried to take my life, but I still saw an advertisement -British needs a change' Money News





'I was married 1m, two times and tried to take my life, but I'm still watching advertisements.'

Brad Young, Money function writer

Sit next to his disabled daughter's hospital, Hussain Vorajee gambled.

It was in 2012, and she had the first year of the fragile life, which is undergoing numerous operations at Bristol Children's Hospital.

HussAin has been betting in the last decade. You will lose more than 1m before the next 10 people go up.

He made it from his house in Gloster to Bristol. Many times, he made the money he needed for travel.

Gambling was the first thing he did in the morning. He gambled at work and in a red traffic light, and once gambled at the gambler anonymous conference.

Hussein, 49, said, “My heart has disappeared.”

“It was very bad. I didn't know where to go. I tried to end my life.”

Hussain has not gambled for six years. Thanks to the industry, he surrounded him as temptation, he said.

The Gloucester has 24 betting stores, and there is a shooting of an advertisement from a super fan in each Manchester United of each Manchester United and a super fan attended by marketing in the Cheltenham Festival near Billboards.

According to the charity gambling gambling announced on Wednesday, about 62%of people say that gambling advertisements are “anywhere” and 31%remember 31%after seeing their first gambling advertisements before age 17.

Hussain feels the same. “I think I'm very close to the next bet,” he says.

“Even in those days, not gambling, there is addiction. It will always be there.”

The prevalence of gambling addicts, such as Hussain, is controversial, but according to a gambling committee survey of 10,000 adults in 2023, 2.5%found that they were “problem gamblers.”

Hussain said the government should crack down on advertising so that more young people do not join their class.

Dispute data on advertising and addiction

The latest figures for industry advertising budgets are not openly used, but spending was estimated at 1.5 billion in 2017, analyzed by the research company Regulus Partners.

According to a study by the University of Bristol, Premier League fans in August received nearly 30,000 gambling messages on TV, radio and social media on the weekend of the season.

The advertisement has seen 24 million times on social media for the same period.

This type of marketing has earned $ 15.15 billion by March 2023, doubling to 2009 (8.3 billion).

However, in 2020, the House of Representatives on the social and economic impact of the gambling industry reported that there was a correlation between gambling advertising and problem gambling, but there was no evidence of causality.

BGC (Betting and Gaming Council), an industry standard agency, said, “We need to comply with strict guidelines and safer gambling messaging.”

The spokesman said, “About 22.5 million people in the UK enjoy bet on lotteries, bookmakers, casinos, bingo halls and online, and most of the overwhelming majority do it safe and responsible.

Nevertheless, in 2018, Thinktank Respoublica was derived from the gamblers of online gambling, and it was estimated that one -thirds were from danger.

In 2022, the top 10%of the gamblers are responsible for 79%of the gambling industry, while the National Social Research said, “It is far from everyone.”

Broken family

In the case of HUSSAIN, it has the owner of a gambling company who lives in the palace, and there are thousands of people who suffer, homeless, family destroys, and marriage collapse. “

He says that his addiction requires two marriage and his eldest son.

“I was a successful businessman. I have a lot of real estate,” he said.

“I was one of the best mobile phone salespers in this country. The cell phone grew rapidly between 1999 and 2013.”

In 2001, the gambling machine, which married his first wife, was released in a British book and provided games that were not regulated based on opportunities rather than actual events.

In a year, Hussain spent 200,000 at a Ladbrokes store.

“The machines have absolutely destroyed me,” he said. “The cracking cocaine of gambling.”

In the next few years, his wealth and cars will be reposed. He lost his job and went bankrupt.

“I rang out of my wife, who cried every day, 'I can't stop.

Online gambling put a casino in a pocket. He recalls one evening when his wife deposits 10,000 in the betting account while she is cooking Poppadoms.

When dinner was ready, he lost everything.

HussAin said, “Gambling takes you from your heart. You don't want anything before you. You don't want a relationship. You don't want your child.

“What you think is where the next bet comes from.”

Preventing damage to the family was the center of the Italian government's legitimacy that banned almost all gambling advertisements in 2019.

Italian gambling firms cannot sports sports, advertise during sports broadcasting, exercise social media influence, use target advertisements, or launch them in the market through posters, TVs, radio and online.

All these practices are allowed in the UK.

The IPSOS regulation analysis in seven countries has shown that the UK is less limited than Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

According to research firms, marketing can only be done through certain online advertising in Spain and the Netherlands. In Belgium, only sports sponsorships are allowed.

British law should be marketed in a “socially responsible way” that suggests that marketing can be a strong adaptation to young people and gamblers, which suggest that gambling can be linked to sexual success or solving financial or personal problems.

In February, the book maker, Stake, gave up the license in a gambling committee survey on X's video, featuring a porn star that displays the logo.

A BGC spokesman said, “Advertising must comply with strict guidelines and safer gambling messaging.

“According to the international experience, the gambling cancer market is much larger in countries with ban on advertising and limited Dracoian.”

He said BGC members commit 20%of TV, radio and digital advertisements to promote safer gambling.

But it is not enough for Hussain.

“We need a huge change,” he added.

“Otherwise, I think we will see more suicide and more pain for next year, two years, and three years. And all these campaigns will not help.”

According to a YouGOV survey on Gambleaway in 2023, 44%of people who are having trouble gambling have found a high risk of suicide.

But Andrew Rhodes, the chief executive of the gambling committee, said, “There was no strong number of serious prevalence of the British, such as suicide related to gambling.”

The digital, culture, media and sports departments said: “We know the effects of harmful gambling on individuals and their families, and we are absolutely trying to strengthen the protection for risked people.

“The industry is in charge of clear tasks to increase the standard so that gambling advertisements do not worsen damage, and this work will be closely monitored.

“The government has already announced plans to file a legal imposition of gambling profits to create 100 million people for research, prevention and treatment of gambling -related damages.”

This will replace the operator's voluntary contribution with an average 42m adjustment over the past four years.

Anyone who feels emotionally or suicides can call the Samaritan people to ask for help from 116 123 or to send emails to [email protected] in England. In the United States, call the samaritans branch in that area or 1 (800) 273-Talk.

