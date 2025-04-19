Harvard teaches the leaders a precious lesson





The president won over the attack not caused against higher education was an appeal to action which was responded by Harvard and managers of more than 100 other schools in nearly 40 states. He also taught an important lesson: yielding to Trumps attacks is not a lasting strategy for an organization.

Several leaders of the best law firms seemed to capitulate the requests of Trumps only to find that he would have rené formal commitments and demand more. Even schools like Columbia, who tried to concede the requests of Trumps, found that these agreements had failed. History has long taught us that such appeasement does not work when the concession is considered a weakness even as a surrender.

The recent assaults of the Trump administration on American colleges and universities were illustrated by the requests issued at Harvard University in a letter of April 11. Harvard rejecting Trumps' requests was followed by freezing of $ 2.2 billion in federal research funds as well as the trumps taunting threats against Harvard tax exemption.

The entry to take control of a private company has catalyzed the support of higher education independence, perhaps our most competitive nations in the world. The outcry extends far beyond the ivy walls of the academic world. Even Trump's higher education criticism and allies think that Trump considerably follows his hand. The Wall Street Journal editorial committee, barely a friend of Harvards, exploded Trumps on an editorial entitled Trump is trying to direct Harvard. There are good reasons to oppose this unprecedented attempt from the government to microchip a private university, wrote the editors of opinion. Many of his requests to school exceed his power under the Constitution. Meanwhile, another regular critic of Harvard, Fire, who assesses freedom of expression on the campus, condemned prevails over unconstitutional demands and told Harvard to remain strong.

Attacks on attacks against Harvard and Harvard's challenge could even change public opinion. According to a survey of 114,000 adults by Morning Consult, the school's favorability has increased since Trump took office in January. And the day after Trumps' attacks, former students and donations swelled.

The arbitrary aggressions against higher education and legally bypass required regular procedure not only intellectual creativity on the campus, but also special contributions from universities to American society. Higher education is one of the largest sources of American global competitiveness, cultural enrichment and learning and economic prosperity.

For example, the trade surplus of higher education represents almost 14% of the total deployment of American services, comparable to combined exports of soy, coal and natural gas. World loving, international students' tuition fees contribute to around $ 44 billion in the American economy. When the Trump administration attacks higher education, it also threatens a main source of the opportunity and the economic prosperity of all Americans, which has improved socio-economic mobility and access to opportunities, and has formed millions of highly qualified workers

But even beyond economic contributions, by associating with the federal government for decades, American universities have also made vital discoveries and have helped to increase the average lifespan of Americans to record in recent decades.

As one of the main education establishments in the world, it is no secret that Harvard has received a range of criticism in recent years. However, Harvard redeemed this week.

The decision of Harvard president, Alan Garber, to take a stand by rejecting the requests of the Trump administration, and the strong leadership of the board of directors of Harvards, led by President Penny Pritzker and has strengthened by the members of the Board of Directors, including the former CEO of Merck Ken Frazier, Ken Chenault, Karen Gordon Mills, Biddy Martin, and basin.

It is conducive that the challenge of Harvards against the authoritarian Fleery should come on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of Paul Reveres Ride which alerted the American minutemen to rise up against tyranny. Indeed, his colleague Sentinel William Dawes crossed the Harvard campus in 1775.

This current battle will not be easy for Harvard, but Harvard is not pillars of civil society, the courage to be held in unison so that Harvard does not have to fight for freedom of expression, intellectual investigation, the progress of education and research contributions. Indeed, it is a time when all those who care about contributions that American universities in partnership with the federal government have brought to a competitive and flourishing American company to express themselves.

This battle is as vital as higher education has ever been confronted. The legal community was late to achieve this lesson, but schools can be good teachers as well as fast learners.

