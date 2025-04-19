



Damascus, Syria, two Republican members of the US Congress were in the Syrian capital on Friday during an unofficial visit organized by a Syrian-American non-profit organization, the first by American legislators since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assadin.

Also Friday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met President Ahmad Al-Shara, his first visit since the fall of the Assads and since the start of the Syrian uprising that became Civil-War in 2011.

The representative Marlin Stutzman of Indiana and the representative Cory Mills of Florida visited the suburbs of Damascus of Jobar, the site of a historic synagogue which was strongly damaged and looted in the civil war, and the Christian district of Bab Touma, where they met Christian religious leaders. They also had to meet Al-Sharaa and other representatives of the government.

The Trump administration has not yet officially recognized the current Syrian government, led byal-Sharaa, a former Islamist insurgent who led a lightning offensive that overthrew Assad. Washington has not yet raised severe sanctions which were imposed during the Assads rule.

Mills, who sits on the Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Associated Press that it was very important to come here to be able to see it by myself, to be with various government organizations, to examine the needs of the Syrian people, to examine the needs of the nation for stability.

Mills said he expected discussions with Al-Sharaa include the issue of sanctions, as well as the priorities of governments and the need for transitional administration to go to a democratically elected society.

In the end, it will be the presidents' decision to raise sanctions or not, he said, although the congress can advise.

The members of the Congress came to the invitation of the American Syrian Alliance for Peace and Prosperity, a non-profit organization based in Indiana which describes its mission as promoting a sustainable political, economic and social partnership between the people of Syria and the United States.

The Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Hind Hind Kabawat, the only woman and only Christian in service in the transitional government, joined the Congress team during a visit to Bab Touma, who, according to her, was very important for the Syrians.

The US State Department, on the other hand, published a statement on Friday reiterating its warning against American citizens visiting Syria. The press release indicates that the State Department followed credible information linked to potential imminent attacks, including locations frequented by tourists.

The Palestinian chief visits as the Israeli troops remain in Syria

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that the visit of the Abbass, its first since 2007, aimed to strengthen Palestinian-Syrian relations and to discuss pressing regional developments.

Abbas and Al-Sharaa have discussed the current war in Gaza and international efforts to advance long-standing efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and have agreed to train joint committees aimed at improving bilateral cooperation in several sectors, he said.

Syria has a population of around 450,000 Palestinian refugees. The Yarmouk refugee camp outside Damascus was formerly widely considered as the capital of the Palestinian diaspora before being widely destroyed during the war.

Palestinian refugees in Syria have never received citizenship, ostensibly to preserve their right to return to the houses of which they fled or were forced when the State of Israel in 1948 was created. But unlike neighboring Lebanon, where Palestinians are prohibited from having goods or working in many professions, in Syria, Palestinians had historically all the rights of citizens, voting and standing in the elections.

Syria has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Although the new Syrian authorities have publicly declared that they are not interested in entering a conflict with Israel, the Israeli government considers the former Islamist insurgents currently in power in Damascus with suspicion.

Israeli forces have seized the non -patron sample buffer zone inside Syria after the rebels overthrew Assad and launched a large series of air strikes on military installations in Syria.

